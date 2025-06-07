Blockchain Marketing Ninja Launches Specialized PR Services for Startups in 2025

Dubai, UAE, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Blockchain Marketing Ninja, a top-tier agency specializing in Web3 and crypto marketing, just dropped some exciting news: they’ve rolled out a brand-new PR service tailored specifically for blockchain startups in 2025. If you’re building something cool in blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, or Web3, this is designed to help your project stand out and shine in a crowded market.

Let’s face it—the blockchain world is buzzing, and it’s tougher than ever for new projects to grab attention. That’s where Blockchain Marketing Ninja steps in. Their PR services are all about telling your story in a way that resonates, landing you coverage in major crypto and tech publications, crafting compelling press releases, and positioning you as a thought leader in the space.

“We’re here to help blockchain startups build trust and get noticed in the decentralized world,” shared a spokesperson from the agency. “We get the unique hurdles these projects face, so we’ve created PR campaigns that are impactful, compliant, and laser-focused on Web3 audiences.”

What’s on the menu? Think media outreach, exclusive interviews, spotlighting your founders, launching products with a bang, and even navigating tricky crisis moments—all backed by a team that knows how to craft a killer blockchain narrative.

On top of this shiny new PR offering, Blockchain Marketing Ninja is still your go-to for full-stack marketing, from influencer collabs and SEO to community growth and clever growth hacks. This PR wing just adds another layer of awesome to their already robust toolkit, helping clients boost both reputation and reach in 2025.

Let’s make your project the talk of the blockchain town, contact us at sales@blockchainmarketingninja.com.