Dhruvsoft to Participate in Indomach – B2B Industrial & Engineering Expo – May 2025

Hyderabad, India, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Dhruvsoft Services Private Limited, a leading ERP, CRM and Digital transformation solutions provider, is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the Indomach – ‘B2B’ Industrial Machinery & Engineering Expo, to be held on 23-24-25 May 2025 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

The B2B Industrial & Engineering Expo, organised by Indomach, is recognised as one of India’s premier industrial exhibitions, bringing together over 300+ leading exhibitors and showcasing 750+ live machinery demonstrations. The event is expected to attract more than 18,000 business visitors from major cities, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and Nagpur, along with 500+ delegates and VIP attendees.

Dhruvsoft’s Participation in Indomach

At the Expo, Dhruvsoft will present the suite of innovative ERP, CRM and Digital Transformation technology solutions tailored to the industrial and engineering sectors. Dhruvsoft specialises in transforming industrial operations through digital transformation, offering services in CRM (Customer Relationship Management), ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), and Digital Transformation Solutions designed for the unique needs of manufacturing and engineering industries. Dhruvsoft has key partnerships with leading technology providers including – AWS, Celigo, Google, Mulesoft, Oracle NetSuite, Salesforce.com, and Zoho.

With a commitment to empowering industries toward higher efficiency, Dhruvsoft aims to showcase how technology adoption can streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and drive business growth. As part of its ERP offering, Dhruvsoft also brings the power of cloud-based ERP solutions that supports manufacturers with financials, supply chain management, production, and more, enabling them to scale their operations efficiently.

“We are excited to participate in the B2B Industrial Machinery & Engineering Expo 2025 at Hyderabad,” said Sunil Khanna, CEO of Dhruvsoft Services Private Limited. “This expo provides an excellent platform to connect with industrial leaders, manufacturers, and engineering firms. At Dhruvsoft, we believe that digital technologies are the future of industrial excellence. We look forward to showcasing our solutions, including the power of ERP & CRM and helping businesses unlock new efficiencies and growth opportunities.”

About Indomach

Indomach is India’s leading B2B Industrial Machinery and Engineering Exhibition, offering a platform for companies to showcase heavy and light machinery, tools, automation, robotics, instrumentation, hydraulics, pneumatics, material handling equipment, safety products, and much more. The expo serves as a vital hub for business networking, new partnerships, and technological advancements in the industrial and engineering sectors.

Expo Highlights

300+ Exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge industrial machinery, engineering products, and services.

750+ Live Machinery Demonstrations.

18,000+ Business Visitors from across India.

Participation from 2500+ medium and large manufacturers based in Hyderabad’s industrial zones like Cherlapally and Jeedimetla.

Comprehensive support for machinery display, including loading/unloading, power supply, compressed air, and other demo facilities.

Hosted at HITEX Exhibition Centre, a world-class venue in the heart of Hyderabad.

Visit Dhruvsoft at Stall No. A-13 at HITEX Exhibition Centre!

The Dhruvsoft team will be available to demonstrate how industries can leverage digital platforms, including CRM and ERP, for operational excellence. We welcome all attendees to visit our booth, engage with our experts, and explore how Dhruvsoft can support their digital transformation journeys.

For more information about Dhruvsoft Services and our solutions, please visit: www.dhruvsoft.com

For more information about INDOMACH and the Expo, please visit: www.indomach.in

Contact Dhruvsoft:

Dhruvsoft Services Private Limited

Cyber Towers, Madhapur, Hyderabad,

Telangana, 500081, India

Phone: USA +1- (888)-822-2660, India +91 – 97040 – 56000

Email: contact@dhruvsoft.com