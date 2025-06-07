JMG Public Relations Welcomes Event Tickets Center to Their Growing List of Clientele to Enhance Ticket Purchasing Experience

New York, New York, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — JMG Public Relations (“JMG PR”), an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach, today announced its newest client agreement with Event Tickets Center, the trusted marketplace for live event tickets that connects fans with unforgettable live experiences.

Founded in 2005, Event Tickets Center was created by fans, for fans, offering a seamless experience to buy secondary tickets for live events nationwide. The company’s focus on customer satisfaction is built into their trusted, reliable platform and marketing strategy—constantly innovating their technology and approach in order to connect relevant audiences to events near them. As the Official Ticket Resale Marketplace for a growing roster of organizations like Most Valuable Promotions and St. John’s University Athletics, Event Tickets Center continues to make a positive impact across thousands of communities by bringing event enthusiasts together, wherever they are and whatever their interests.

The global online event ticketing market is projected to reach USD 59.53 billion by 2031, indicating a critical time for brand growth. Event Tickets Center is at the forefront of market innovation, adopting cutting-edge technologies to provide a convenient and user-friendly purchasing experience. The company was recently featured in The Wall Street Journal for its use of AI-powered marketing tools, which personalize engagement to better connect with event-goers. As Event Tickets Center continues to expand, JMG PR will play a pivotal role in amplifying its story and positioning it as a leader in online ticketing and fan engagement.

JMG PR will work alongside Event Tickets Center to amplify its brand presence, highlight its growing presence in ticketing and fan engagement, and elevate it as the go-to company on the secondary ticket market. Legacy Forward, JMG PR’s 2025 theme, resonates with Event Tickets Center’s mission by emphasizing both the value of past achievements and the drive to innovate for the future. Through a combination of strategic media outreach and impactful storytelling, JMG PR will assist in strengthening the company’s footprint in the live events industry.

“Event Tickets Center is by fans, for fans, and our goal is to make ticket-buying a smooth, exciting experience for our customers,” said Ben Kruger, Chief Marketing Officer for Event Tickets Center. “We’re excited to work with JMG PR and utilize their expertise to strengthen our connection with fans across sports, concerts and live entertainment.”

“It’s always exciting to see companies like Event Tickets Center shake up their industry by putting their customers first and challenging the status quo,” said Jenna Guarneri, Founder and CEO of JMG PR. “At JMG PR, we thrive on working with brands that prioritize innovation and customer experience, so our alignment makes this collaboration a perfect fit. We look forward to working with them to define and amplify their brand in the thriving ticket sales industry.”

About JMG Public Relations

JMG Public Relations is an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach. JMG gets their clients the visibility they need to make a lasting impact. You can connect with Jenna Guarneri, CEO/Founder of JMG PR, and author of #1 Best Seller, You Need PR, on Instagram at @jenguarneri and on LinkedIn at @jennaguarneri. With over a decade of experience in the fast-paced world of public relations, Jenna has earned her reputation as a trusted advisor for brands looking to make a lasting impact. Her expertise and innovative approach have garnered national attention, including being featured four times on Good Morning America. You Need PR is an approachable guide for early-stage startup companies and individuals looking for a robust PR strategy, but do not yet have the budget or the capacity to hire the full PR firm on retainer. You Need PR assists companies in establishing a brand, building their narrative, launching strategies, and delivering results. For further information, visit www.jmgpublicrelations.com, http://www.youneedpr.co, on Instagram at @jmg_pr and on LinkedIn at @jmgpublicrelations.

About Event Tickets Center

Event Tickets Center (ETC) is one of the largest and most trusted secondary ticket marketplaces, offering tickets for a variety of live events, including sports, concerts, and theater. Established in 2005 as a platform by fans for fans, ETC has connected millions of fans with their must-see moments while prioritizing satisfaction and convenience for unforgettable live experiences. ETC holds offices in the U.S. and employs industry-leading technology to enhance fan engagement and customer touchpoints, including its ETC App for seamless ticket purchasing. To learn more, visit https://www.eventticketscenter.com/, or follow ETC on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

