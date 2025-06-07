Explore the Latest Upgrades to Our ODBC Drivers

NEW YORK, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a leading provider of data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released updated ODBC Drivers with enhanced performance, essential new options, expanded capabilities, and much more. 

The release includes the following updates:

  • Optimized data retrieval in ODBC Driver for Jira. Metadata caching was added
  • Added Support for MySQL 9 and Improved Crystal Reports compatibility in ODBC for MySQL
  • The password-protected private keys are now available in ODBC Drivers for ASE, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and Oracle 
  • Improved data retrieving via Microsoft Query in all ODBC Drivers
  • Added support for the BOOLEAN data type in ODBC Driver for Oracle (only available in Oracle 23 and higher)
  • The PaidOutOfBand column in the Invoices table is now available in ODBC Driver for Stripe 
  • Improved performance of ODBC Driver for BigQuery when retrieving data via SSIS ODBC Driver for Zoho CRM supports API version 4

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: 

https://blog.devart.com/meet-our-newly-updated-odbc-solutions.html

ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux. Download a 30-day free trial of ODBC Drivers here: https://www.devart.com/products.html#odbc

About Devart 

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects. 

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/

