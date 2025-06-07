Food Trucks Heaven celebrates 2nd anniversary with weekend bash

ORLANDO, FL,2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Food Trucks Heaven, Central Florida’s ultimate food truck destination, is turning two—and they’re cooking up something special to celebrate. From global bites to live beats, this anniversary bash promises a feast for all the senses.

The anniversary bash will take place on Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. It will feature more than 40 food trucks serving international flavors, live music, Samba dancers, and exciting giveaways—including iPhones, a 70-inch TV, and an iPad.

Admission and parking are free, making this family-friendly event a must-visit for foodies, music lovers and anyone looking for a fun night out.

“The past two years here at Food Trucks Heaven, we’ve felt incredible love and support from the community,” said Chuck Young, owner of Food Trucks Heaven. “This celebration is our way of giving back and saying thank you for helping us grow.”

In 2025 alone, Food Trucks Heaven has added nine new trucks to its lineup—continuing its mission to offer the most authentic and diverse food experiences from cultures across Central Florida. From Latin American classics to Asian street food and everything in between, the park continues to be a flavorful melting pot for locals and tourists alike.

Located just minutes from Orlando’s top attractions, Food Trucks Heaven offers a vibrant atmosphere, indoor and outdoor seating, and something for everyone to enjoy.

For more information, visit www.foodtrucksheaven.com.

For pictures, click here.

About Food Trucks Heaven

Food Trucks Heaven is a premier culinary destination located in Kissimmee, Florida. With more than 50 food trucks offering Latin American, Middle Eastern, Asian, American, and other global cuisines, the park is open daily with both indoor and outdoor seating. Regular live music, themed nights, and family events create a vibrant atmosphere for all ages.