Shreekant Patil Illuminates India’s Tech Progress on National Technology Day 2025 at MET Bhujbal Knowledge City

Nashik, India, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, Startup India Mentor, Founder of PARENTNashik and MSMEHelp, Nashik, Committee chairman at NIMA, MACCIA, MH State VP at IBSEA, and Senior Consultant at NP Council — India (under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India), as a chief guest, spearheaded a thought-provoking seminar today, May 19, 2025, in celebration of National Technology Day 2025. The event, hosted by MET’s Institute of Technology — B. Tech (Institution’s Innovation Council) and part of the MET Bhujbal Knowledge City, highlighted India’s remarkable journey of technological advancement and self-reliance — Atmanirbhar to over 75 enthusiastic students & faculties name Dr. Ganesh Kawale, Prof. Samir Shaikh, Prof. Vishnu Kale, Innovation & Startup coordinator, Prof Amit Karwande, and event coordinator, Prof P.P. Badgujar etc.

CE Shreekant Patil, Chief Guest at National Technology Day at MET B-Tech, Nashik

After felicitation by Principal Dr. R..Narkhede, keynote speaker CEngg. Shreekant Patil addresses students & captivated the audience by recounting the historical significance of “Operation Shakti,” detailing how India achieved its nuclear capabilities in 1998. He further elaborated on “Operation Sindoor,” illustrating India’s remarkable progress towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by 2025, emphasizing the nation’s reliance on indigenous weaponry, cutting-edge anti-drone systems, DRDO’s AkashTeer, and ISRO’s NAVIC.

Shreekant Patil Speaking at National Technology Day 2025, MET

CE. Shreekant Patil showcased India’s rapid adoption and successful implementation of the UPI system, proudly noting its adoption by approximately 15 countries globally. He delved into the critical importance of emerging technologies for engineers, discussing the concepts of T-shaped and V-shaped employees, and exploring “The Shifting Engineering Landscape: Engineering Then & Now.” The session also underscored “The Need for Sustainable Solutions” and traced the “Revaluation of Industry 1.0 to Industry 5.0,” including an overview of Japan’s Society 5.0.

A significant portion of his talk focused on “How Government of India Acts as a Catalyst Supporting Tech Innovation in India,” particularly for students. He provided valuable guidance on “Future-Proofing Students’ Careers by Upskilling Essential Skill Sets to Become Future Engineers” and highlighted “How India’s Ecosystem Enhances Employability” through various government initiatives.

The seminar concluded with an engaging question and answer session, where students actively participated. Following this insightful session, CE Shreekant Patil officially inaugurated a Poster Presentation competition and a crossword quiz, fostering an environment of interactive learning. At the culmination of the event, Shreekant Patil announced the winners of both the quiz and poster competition, awarding certificates to recognize their achievements.