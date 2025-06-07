Eleven Construction Ltd Expands Possibilities with Premier House Extension Services

Romford, UK, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Eleven Construction Ltd, one of the most trusted names in residential construction and renovation, proudly announces the expansion of its flagship service—house extension in Romford. With an increasing demand for custom-designed, space-optimising solutions, the company now offers Romford homeowners more innovative ways to extend their living spaces without the hassle of moving.

As housing prices continue to soar and families grow, more residents choose to invest in their current properties. Eleven Construction Ltd understands that no two families are alike, so their house extension in Romford service is fully tailored to individual needs, lifestyles, and architectural tastes.

Whether you’re looking to add a kitchen extension, loft conversion, rear extension, or even a double-storey build-out, Eleven Construction Ltd brings years of experience, creative design, and certified construction expertise to every project. From planning permissions to the final brick, the company manages the entire process, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience for homeowners.

“Adding space to your home can transform the way you live,” said James Carter, Director of Eleven Construction Ltd “Our house extension in Romford services are designed to deliver practical yet stylish solutions that increase both comfort and property value.”

Eleven Construction Ltd is not just about building extra space but also about building trust and lasting value. Clients frequently praise the company for its attention to detail, timely delivery, and exceptional craftsmanship. For more information, visit our website at https://elevenconstruction.co.uk/services/house-extension/ or call us at 07570 045240.

About Eleven Construction Ltd

Eleven Construction Ltd is a full-service construction and renovation firm specialising in residential property development based in Romford. With a strong portfolio of home extensions, loft conversions, kitchen renovations, and full property refurbishments, the company has earned a reputation for quality, transparency, and customer-first service. Their mission is to transform houses into dream homes with intelligent design and meticulous execution.

Contact Us

Call – 07570 045240

Email – econ@elevenconstruction.co.uk

Address – Office 4808, High Road, Romford RM6 6AX, London, UK

Summary

Eleven Construction Ltd is proud to raise the bar in house extension in Romford, offering homeowners a reliable, stylish, and cost-effective way to expand their space. Eleven Construction Ltd is the name to trust whether you’re expecting a new family member, working from home, or simply looking to enhance your living experience.