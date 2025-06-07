Jaipuria Institute of Management Hosts Grand Convocation for 1,251 Graduates in Presence of Hon’ble Vice President of India

New Delhi, India, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Jaipuria Institute of Management, one of India’s leading B-schools, marked a significant academic milestone with a grand joint convocation ceremony for its four campuses—Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore—held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and addressed the graduating class. Emphasizing the power of education in shaping India’s future, he remarked:

“It is an honour to address the joint convocation of Jaipuria Institute of Management. As you step into the world, remember that learning never stops. In today’s progressive environment backed by proactive policies, you are well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to Bharat’s growth journey. Let us aspire to be among the global best.”

The 29th convocation saw 1,251 students conferred with diplomas, including 1,229 from the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programs, 16 from the inaugural batch of the Online PGDM, and 6 from the Fellow Program in Management (FPM). The event was attended by members of the Board of Governors, over 150 faculty members, industry guests, and proud families.

Mr. Sharad Jaipuria, Chairman, Jaipuria Group, highlighted the collective vision that unites all campuses:

“This convocation represents the convergence of talent, ambition, and values from across our campuses. ‘One Jaipuria’ reflects our shared mission to develop responsible leaders who will shape tomorrow’s India.”

Adding to the momentous occasion, Mr. Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairman, emphasized the unity and forward-looking spirit of the event:

“By bringing together graduates from all four campuses, we are creating a stronger academic community and alumni network. This event underscores our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and institutional integration.”

The ceremony also celebrated academic brilliance by awarding the prestigious Chairman’s Gold Medal to 10 meritorious students: Ayush Vardhan, Nihaal Agarwal, Priyanka Rastogi, B Sai Rithika, Anand Tyagi, Sakshi Singh, Abhijeet Sharan, Harleen Kaur, Mimansa Dadheech, and Saumya Kumbhaj.

This unified convocation also marked the institute’s recent achievement of earning the prestigious AACSB accreditation, positioning Jaipuria among the top 6% of business schools globally and the top 1% in India—a testament to its academic rigour and international standards.

About Jaipuria Institute of Management

With a legacy spanning decades, Jaipuria Institute of Management is committed to nurturing ethical and future-ready business leaders through a blend of academic excellence, practical learning, and innovation. Operating across Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore, the institute offers AIU-recognized MBA-equivalent PGDM programs accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

NIRF 2024 Rankings:

Noida: 45th

Lucknow: 72nd

Jaipur: 75th

Indore: Among Top 125

With the prestigious AACSB accreditation, Jaipuria stands tall among India’s top management institutions, continuing to build a global standard of management education.

About Jaipuria Group

Founded in 1945 by Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, the Jaipuria legacy spans over seven decades and four generations. With a significant presence in both higher education and K–12 segments, the group includes renowned institutions like Seth M.R. Jaipuria Schools and four AICTE-approved PGDM colleges across India.

Media Contact:

Prem Pandey

Email: prem.pandey@jaipuria.ac.in

Jaipuria Institute of Management

1/3, (Block 1, Plot No.3), WHS Timber Market

Kirti Nagar, Near Mayapuri Chowk,

New Delhi – 110015

Website: www.jaipuria.ac.in