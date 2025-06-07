RPost Launches .Net API for Outlook; Esquire Innovations First to Integrate for Legal Industry

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the creator of Registered Email services, has announced a new .Net API designed to empower Outlook developers with advanced email functionality, including tracking, proof of delivery, encryption, and eSignature capabilities. The update enables seamless integration into Outlook apps with customizable UI configurations. Third-party add-ins can now invoke RPost’s features to enrich their offerings with enhanced security and productivity tools.

Esquire Innovations, a prominent provider of document metadata solutions for the legal sector, has embedded this new RPost API into its platform used by tens of thousands of legal professionals globally. CEO Randall Farrar noted the integration significantly enhances user experience and broadens the scope of their services. RPost’s CEO, Zafar Khan, emphasized the simplicity and flexibility of the API, inviting Outlook and Exchange service providers worldwide to leverage this innovation for competitive advantage.

