Cisdem AppCrypt for Windows 3.6.0 Supports One-click Porn Blocking and Adds More Features

Madelia, Minnesota, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem AppCrypt for Windows allows users to block websites and lock apps with a password, helping users block distracting and inappropriate websites and password protect apps. It’s compatible with Windows 7 or later, 64-bit required.

“AppCrypt supports blocking specific websites and certain website categories,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “With this update, AppCrypt now adds the function of one-click blocking porn sites, and allows you to choose not to block, block on a schedule or always block, which is more flexibility. This update also further improves the website blocking function, making it more difficult to bypass. ”

What’s new in version 3.6.0?

Added support for one-click blocking porn sites(Allows you to choose not to block, block on a schedule or always block).

Added support for disabling Incognito Mode (Compatible with Edge, Chrome, Brave and Firefox).

Added support for preventing the browser extension from being removed or disabled (Compatible with Edge, Chrome and Brave).

Added support for disabling browser access as guest (Compatible with Edge, Chrome and Brave).

Fixed some bugs.

Applied new registration module.

Cisdem AppCrypt for Windows main features

Lock apps with password

This app locker for Windows 10 and Windows 11 can lock individual apps on a Windows PC with the password set by the user. To unlock an app, one needs to enter the password.

It’s easy to add apps to lock. Users can do it by dragging the desktop shortcut or EXE file of an app into AppCrypt’s App Lock tab.

Automatically relock apps after a period of inactivity

This app locker for Windows has an Auto Lock feature. If enabled, this feature will automatically lock unlocked apps after they are inactive for the period of time set by users, for example, 1 minute.

Record failed attempts to open locked apps

If one tries to access a locked app and enters a wrong password, the app will remain locked. In addition, AppCrypt will record the failed attempt, with app name, date and time.

Block websites and webpages

As a website blocker for Windows, AppCrypt allows users to block specific websites and pages, or a category of sites on Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera and Brave. In addition, it can block all URLs that contain any of the user-specified words, or block all websites except user-specified ones. To prevent the block from being bypassed, it allows you to disable Incognito Mode, disable browser access as guest, and more.

Block porn site with one-click

Cisdem AppCrypt makes it easy to block access to adult content with just one click. It offers a block porn sites feature, which is turned off by default. You can quickly enable it to automatically block thousands of popular porn websites. For more control, you can set it to block on a schedule or always block.

Lock apps and block websites permanently or at scheduled times

By default, a locked app or blocked website will remain locked or blocked all the time. But there is flexibility thanks to the Custom Schedule feature and the General Schedule feature.

To lock/block a certain app/website only during certain periods, turn on Custom Schedule for it, add a schedule and set the times. Multiple schedules are allowed. The general schedules apply to all the locked/blocked apps/websites that don’t have a custom schedule.

Set up AppCrypt on multiple PCs with a click

Users can import or export AppCrypt configuration with a single click, making it easy and quick to set up AppCrypt on multiple machines.

Price and availability

Cisdem AppCrypt for Windows 3.6.0 is available for download and purchase at: https://www.cisdem.com/appcrypt.html. The one-year subscription license for 1 PC costs $19.99. The one-time purchase license for 1 PC (with lifetime free updates) costs $39.99. Discounts are available for multiple licenses. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-appcrypt.exe.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of multimedia, data recovery, PDF, and utility software products for computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.