Tridev Air Ambulance Services Expand Rapid Emergency Medical Care in Patna and Delhi

Patna/Delhi, India, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — In a significant development aimed at strengthening emergency healthcare infrastructure, leading air ambulance service providers have expanded operations in Patna and Delhi, offering advanced air ambulance and critical care transport services to patients in urgent need.

With increasing demand for rapid and reliable patient transfers, air ambulance services are playing a crucial role in bridging healthcare access between rural areas and top-tier medical centres in Delhi and other metropolitan cities.

Bringing Critical Care to the Skies

Air ambulances are equipped with ICU-level medical equipment and staffed with experienced doctors, paramedics, and nurses, enabling safe, high-speed patient transportation over long distances. These services are especially vital for patients suffering from cardiac emergencies, trauma, stroke, neonatal complications, or those requiring organ transplants.

“Time is critical in emergency medical situations. Our air ambulance services from Patna ensure that patients reach Delhi’s super-specialty hospitals within hours, not days.”

Key Highlights of the Service:

24×7 Emergency Availability

· Bed-to-Bed Transfers: Seamless coordination with both sending and receiving hospitals

· Fully Equipped Aircraft: Ventilators, cardiac monitors, oxygen cylinders, infusion pumps

· Experienced Medical Team: Critical care doctors and trained paramedics on board

· Domestic & International Reach: Transfers within India and to/from countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, and the Middle East

Strengthening Healthcare Access in Bihar and Beyond

Patna, the capital of Bihar, has witnessed a rising need for advanced medical transport due to limited access to tertiary care facilities. Air Ambulance Services in Patna are now facilitating fast transfers from Patna to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, significantly improving patient survival rates in critical cases.

Delhi, as a central hub for healthcare excellence, receives patients from across the country and abroad. With hospitals like AIIMS, Fortis, Max, Apollo, and Medanta, the city remains the preferred destination for advanced treatment.

Affordable and Accessible

While traditionally considered costly, many providers now offer:

· Customized packages based on distance and medical requirements

· Insurance coordination and cashless claims

· Easy booking through helplines and WhatsApp

· EMI options for eligible patients

About Tridev Air Ambulance Services in Delhi

Tridev Air Ambulance in Delhi is one of India’s premier air ambulance service providers, operating a fleet of medically equipped aircraft and helicopters. With a mission to deliver life-saving care without delay, the company has served thousands of patients across India and abroad.