Luxury Meets Comfort: XL Fashions Unveils New Leather Shoe Collection for Urban Professionals

Kolkata, India, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — XL Fashions, a division of XL Enterprises Limited, has officially launched its latest collection of premium leather shoes tailored specifically for urban professionals who seek the perfect fusion of style, comfort, and durability.

This new line is crafted from full-grain and ethically sourced leather, designed to withstand the daily hustle while maintaining a sleek and modern aesthetic. The shoes cater to a dynamic lifestyle—whether it’s long boardroom hours, client meetings, or casual evening outings, each pair promises all-day comfort without compromising on design finesse.

“At XL Fashions, we believe that the modern professional deserves footwear that can keep up with their fast-paced lifestyle while still making a statement,” said a senior designer from XL. “Our new collection reflects not just craftsmanship, but comfort-driven luxury.”

With its roots in traditional leather artistry and a forward-thinking approach to design, XL Fashions continues to reinforce its position as a leader in the Indian leather goods market. The collection is available for global distribution, showcasing India’s craftsmanship to a discerning, style-savvy audience worldwide.

Each pair is manufactured in XL’s state-of-the-art Kolkata facility, which complies with BSCI, SEDEX, and ISO standards—ensuring both ethical practices and exceptional quality.

XL Enterprises Ltd. – https://exelfashions.com/

