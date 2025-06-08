Future Electronics Partners with Performing Arts Non-Profit Overture With the Arts

Montreal, Canada, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is delighted to announce its partnership with Overture With the Arts (OWTA), a Montreal-based non-profit organization dedicated to providing free and low-cost arts education to youth. Through a donation, Future Electronics helped make OWTA’s annual Winter Wonderland event a magical experience for over 100 children and their families.

Winter Wonderland, held every December, is a festive brunch that brings holiday cheer to deserving children in Montreal’s West Island. The event features a warm meal, gifts, and live entertainment, creating cherished memories for families who may not otherwise have the opportunity to celebrate the season in such a special way.

“Future Electronics’ funding made it possible for us to provide a free brunch, gifts, and live entertainment—giving deserving kids a holiday celebration filled with joy and magic,” said Akilah Newton, Executive Director at Overture with the Arts. “For many of these families, opportunities like this are rare, and Future Electronics helped turn what could have been an ordinary day into a cherished holiday memory.”

Since 2009, OWTA has impacted over 85 000 youth through its music, dance, drama, and vocal training programs. The organization’s mission is to provide a creative outlet for self-expression, build confidence, and foster a love for the performing arts among young people from all walks of life.

“We are overjoyed to have joined Overture With the Arts in their important mission,” said Georgia Genovezos, Corporate Vice President of Digital Marketing at Future Electronics. “This has truly been a special holiday season for our team.”

Future Electronics’ partnership with OWTA reflects its commitment to supporting local communities and empowering the next generation through education and the arts. The company looks forward to continuing its collaboration with OWTA and helping to create more opportunities for young people to thrive. To learn more about Future Electronics’ charitable and sustainable initiatives, visit the link below: https://www.futureelectronics.com/environmental-social-governance

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

