Lucintel Forecasts the Global MgO Insulated Cable Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2031

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global MgO insulated cable market looks promising with opportunities in the building and industrial markets. The global MgO insulated cable market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for high-temperature resistant cables and the increasing focus on safety & fire resistance.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in MgO insulated cable market to 2031 by type (power cables and heating cables), application (buildings, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, power cable is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, industrial is expected to witness higher growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

nVent, Okazaki Manufacturing, Jiusheng Electric, KME, Yuancheng Cable, ISOMIL, Baosheng Group, MICC Group, Emerson, Uncomtech are the major suppliers in the MgO insulated cable market.

