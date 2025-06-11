Lucintel Forecasts the Global Microcrystalline Ceramic-Grain Abrasive Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-11 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global microcrystalline ceramic-grain abrasive market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace, automotive, mechanical, and metalworking markets. The global microcrystalline ceramic-grain abrasive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for high-performance abrasives in manufacturing, the growing adoption in precision grinding applications, and the increasing focus on material efficiency and longer tool life.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in microcrystalline ceramic-grain abrasive market to 2031 by type (blue ceramic alumina and white ceramic alumina), application (aerospace, automotive, mechanical, metalworking, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, blue ceramic alumina is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on microcrystalline ceramic-grain abrasive market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Saint-Gobain, 3M, Hermes, VSM, Imerys, Tyrolit, ROY Material Technology are the major suppliers in the microcrystalline ceramic-grain abrasive market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Electron Beam Maskless Lithography Systems Market

Food EVOH Shrink Film Market

HIT (HJT) Solar Cell Market

Miniature Pumps Market

Nano Chromium Powder Market