Instant Coffee Market 2030: How Travel Influences Coffee Culture

The global instant coffee market size was estimated at USD 80,199.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 110,278.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030. The market is expected to grow owing to factors such as its ease of making, lifestyle changes, high adoption of coffee culture among millennials and Gen Z, and coffee being a rich source of antioxidants attracting health-conscious consumers.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • In terms of region, Europe was the largest revenue generating market in 2024.
  • Country-wise, India is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.
  • In terms of segment, jars accounted for a revenue of USD 41,054.9 million in 2024.
  • Sachets is the most lucrative packaging segment registering the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 80,199.9 Million
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 110,278.8 Million
  • CAGR (2025-2030): 5.4%
  • Europe: Largest market in 2024

Instant Coffee Market Size, By Packaging, 2020 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Instant Coffee Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global instant coffee market report based on packaging, nature, distribution channel, and region.

  • Packaging Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Sachets
    • Jars
    • Pouches
  • Nature Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Conventional
    • Organic
  • Distribution Channel Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • B2C
    • B2B
  • Regional Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • France
      • Italy
      • Spain
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • Australia & New Zealand
      • South Korea
    • Central & South America
      • Brazil
    • Middle East & Africa
      • South Africa

