Instant Coffee Market 2030: How Travel Influences Coffee Culture

The global instant coffee market size was estimated at USD 80,199.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 110,278.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2030. The market is expected to grow owing to factors such as its ease of making, lifestyle changes, high adoption of coffee culture among millennials and Gen Z, and coffee being a rich source of antioxidants attracting health-conscious consumers.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In terms of region, Europe was the largest revenue generating market in 2024.

Country-wise, India is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

In terms of segment, jars accounted for a revenue of USD 41,054.9 million in 2024.

Sachets is the most lucrative packaging segment registering the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 80,199.9 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 110,278.8 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 5.4%

Europe: Largest market in 2024

Instant Coffee Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global instant coffee market report based on packaging, nature, distribution channel, and region.

Packaging Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Sachets Jars Pouches

Nature Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Conventional Organic

Distribution Channel Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) B2C



B2B

Regional Market Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand South Korea Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



