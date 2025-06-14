Stay Cool Anywhere with the Crownline RF-241 Rechargeable Fan

Dubai, UAE, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — As summer temperatures soar, staying cool becomes a priority. The Crownline RF-241 Rechargeable Fan offers a practical solution, combining portability, efficiency, and modern design to keep you comfortable wherever you are.

Key Features:

  • Portable Design: The 18-inch fan is lightweight and equipped with a rechargeable 12V 4500mAh battery, providing up to 24 hours of cooling on the lowest setting.
  • Multiple Power Options: Recharge via standard AC power, 18V solar panel, or USB, ensuring flexibility during power outages or outdoor activities.
  • Nine-Speed Settings: Customise airflow to your preference, from gentle breezes to powerful gusts, suitable for various environments.
  • User-Friendly Controls: Operate the fan remotely using the included remote control, and set timers ranging from 1 to 5 hours for automatic shut-off.
  • Additional Features: Includes a bright LED light for illumination and a USB port to charge mobile devices, enhancing convenience during power cuts.

Specifications:

  • Fan Size: 18 inches with 5 blades
  • Battery Type: 12V 4500mAh Sealed Lead-Acid
  • Power Consumption: 32W
  • Recharging Time: 12-14 hours
  • Voltage: 220-240V
  • Weight: 6.2 kg
  • Dimensions: 52 x 16 x 66 cm

Whether you’re at home, in the office, or enjoying outdoor activities, the Crownline RF-241 Rechargeable Fan ensures you stay cool and connected.

For more information or to purchase, visit https://www.crownline.ae/product/crownline-rechargeable-fan-rf-241/. Also, you can order it from noon.com or Amazon.ae.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae

