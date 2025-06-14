Acordis International Corp Named the 2025 CRN® Solution Provider 500 List

Recognized Among North America’s Top Technology Integrators, Ranking #443

Miami, FL, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Acordis International Corp, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2025 CRN® Solution Provider 500 list, ranking at #443. This annual list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, recognizes the top-performing IT solution providers across North America based on revenue and industry impact.

The CRN Solution Provider 500 is the industry’s definitive ranking of the most successful solution providers, integrators, and IT consultants. The recognition highlights Acordis’ commitment to delivering innovative IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, managed services, and digital transformation solutions that drive real business outcomes.

“We are honored to be recognized by CRN as one of the top 500 solution providers in North America,” said Rehan Khan, CEO of Acordis International Corp. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients, and our ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and business growth.”

Acordis has consistently delivered cutting-edge technology and services across sectors including healthcare, finance, education, government, and enterprise business. The company’s strong growth trajectory and strategic partnerships continue to position it as a leader in the ever-evolving IT landscape.

About Acordis International Corp

Acordis is a Florida-based information technology and managed services provider specializing in data center solutions, cybersecurity, enterprise networking, and digital transformation services. Acordis empowers businesses to operate more efficiently and securely through tailored technology strategies.

Media Contact:

Penelope Aleman

Sr. Marketing Specialist

Acordis International Corp

Email: marketing@acordiscorp.com

Phone: 954-620-0072 x126

Website: www.acordiscorp.com