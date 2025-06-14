NRC Company Launches BookEasy: The Modular Management Platform Tailored for Artisans, SMEs, and Freelancers

After being awarded “Startup of the Year” by HackerNoon in Amsterdam, NRC Company kicks off a new era of digitalization for small businesses.

Tallin, Estonia, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Following its prestigious international recognition as Amsterdam’s “Startup of the Year” by HackerNoon, NRC Company is proud to officially announce the launch of its first software product: BookEasy, a modular management platform set to be available starting September 2025.

Currently in advanced testing with six pilot companies across various industries, BookEasy is a fully customizable and scalable platform designed to meet the daily needs of artisans, small and medium-sized enterprises, freelancers, and professionals.

“BookEasy was born from a very clear vision: to give even the smallest businesses the ability to manage their operations in a complete, professional way using intuitive, modular digital tools at an accessible cost,” says William M., founder of NRC Company.

A Management System for Every Business – Choose Only What You Truly Need

Unlike traditional management systems, BookEasy features a modular structure, allowing users to purchase only the functional blocks they actually need—eliminating unnecessary costs and unused features. Each module is built to address real-world management and booking needs across various sectors, including:

Fitness and gyms

Hospitality (B&Bs, vacation homes, boutique hotels)

Wellness and beauty centers

Events and organizers

Retail and shops

Food & beverage

Professional services and consulting

Technology, Accessibility, and Simplicity

BookEasy has been developed entirely in-house by the NRC team, with the goal of combining high performance, a user-friendly interface, and advanced configurability. Each module can integrate seamlessly with others, allowing the system to scale easily as the business grows.

The platform will be available as a cloud-based, mobile-responsive solution featuring integrated payment systems, client management, advanced reporting, and customer loyalty tools.

A Growing Ecosystem

The launch of BookEasy marks the first step in building a broader software ecosystem aimed at simplifying the management and organization of Europe’s micro and small enterprises. The core idea is to provide access to professional tools for those who, until now, have been left out due to cost or technical complexity.

Learn more about BookEasy or request early access: www.bookeasy.pro

Learn more about NRC Company: www.nrc.company

NRC Company is a European tech company founded in Amsterdam in 2020, with offices in Milan, Tallinn, Amsterdam, and London.

Active in the fields of cybersecurity, web development, and digital marketing, the company expanded its focus in 2024 to include the development of modular and scalable digital solutions designed to support SMEs, artisans, and professionals. NRC stands out for its practical, user-centric approach and strong commitment to technological accessibility.

After being awarded “Startup of the Year” in Amsterdam by HackerNoon in 2024, NRC Company began a phase of international expansion, starting in Estonia, where it officially operates under NRC Company OÜ. In April 2025, the company formalized a strategic merger with NRC Capital LTD, a London-based holding company, with the goal of structuring and accelerating growth across Europe.

The company’s first product, BookEasy, is a cloud-based management platform designed to simplify day-to-day operations for businesses in sectors such as hospitality, wellness, education, events, and retail.

In parallel, NRC Company is also developing Lyra, an AI-powered automated cybersecurity platform designed to provide advanced protection even for the smallest organizations.