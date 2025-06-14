AAEON and Qualcomm Technologies Collaborate to Drive Embedded IoT Innovation Across Key Vertical Markets

Orange, California, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), a leading provider of innovative Edge AI solutions, today announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. aimed at accelerating the adoption of advanced embedded IoT solutions across key vertical markets such as medical, industrial automation, and transportation applications. The collaboration leverages AAEON’s trusted, quality-focused approach to manufacturing and early access capabilities to deliver market-ready solutions tailored for specialized industry needs using Qualcomm Technologies’ innovative platforms.

Through this collaboration, AAEON has outlined its intentions to use the latest Qualcomm Dragonwing™ processors for products that facilitate the deployment of applications across the medical, industrial automation, and transportation sectors for its key customer base. AAEON’s expertise in high-mix, low-volume manufacturing and its commitment to providing tailored service to its customers uniquely positions the company to address the requirements of such high-level industries.

The initial phase of the collaboration encompasses three key initiatives:

The development of uCOM SMARC modules and AI edge computing platforms, scheduled to launch in Q3 2025, based on the powerful Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QCS6490 processor.

Integration of the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ IQ9 Series into AAEON’s PICO and High-Performance Computing HPC Single Board Computers specifically for robust industrial solutions, available in Q4 2025.

Providing ready-to-use engineering support for key accounts to enable early access to next-generation Qualcomm Technologies’ solutions, which helps accelerate the rapid prototyping and deployment of customer projects.

“AAEON’s ‘Always Agile’ approach and deep understanding of specialized industry requirements make us an ideal partner to bring Qualcomm Technologies’ innovative solutions to demanding embedded applications,” said Howard Young, AI Solution Architect at AAEON. “Our ability to work closely with key accounts and provide early access to next-generation technologies aims to accelerate the adoption of Qualcomm Technologies’ solutions in industries requiring highly customized implementations,” Young added.

To support developers and system integrators, AAEON is creating a comprehensive development ecosystem that integrates:

Edge Impulse platform for streamlined AI model development and deployment.

Dragonwing chipsets, providing the core processing power.

AAEON’s specialized expertise in miniaturization, advanced thermal design, tailored operating system support, custom kernel development, and comprehensive Board Support Package (BSP) services.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bringing advanced edge AI computing capabilities to industries that traditionally require specialized solutions and dedicated support. Both AAEON and Qualcomm Technologies are committed to providing long-term support and early access to new technologies for these critical industries, empowering them with cutting-edge IoT solutions.

