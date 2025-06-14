Free Summer Math & English Classes – PALS Learning Center, Piscataway Helping Edison & Piscataway Families

Piscataway, NJ, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — PALS Learning Center Piscataway is proud to offer a Free Six-Week Summer Tutoring Program starting July 7, 2025, open to students in Piscataway, Edison, and nearby communities. This program, offers focused instruction in Math, English, Reading, and Writing to help students stay on track and gain an academic edge before the new school year begins.

Comprehensive Programs Tailored to All Students

PALS Learning Center’s summer offerings include:

PALS Math – Builds strong foundations in core math concepts through problem-solving and critical thinking.

PALS English – Develops reading, writing, grammar, and verbal communication skills.

PALS Reading & Writing – Strengthens vocabulary, fluency, listening, and expression.

Each program is customized to address students’ individual learning needs, providing a nurturing and motivating environment.

Benefits of Summer Tutoring

Academic Year Readiness – Sets a strong foundation for the upcoming school year.

Combats Academic Slide – Keeps students engaged and learning during summer.

– Keeps students engaged and learning during summer. SAT/ACT Preparation – Offers targeted support for college entrance exams.

Strategic Academic Investment – Drives both short- and long-term academic success.

– Drives both short- and long-term academic success. Targets Weak Points – Help students close gaps and excel with personalized attention.

Promotes Better Grades – Reinforces classroom content through structured practice.

– Reinforces classroom content through structured practice. Boosts Confidence – Improves communication, critical thinking, and academic self-esteem.

Supportive Learning Environment – Encourages productivity in a friendly, student-centered setting.

Program Highlights

Adventure Readers Club: Discover new book genres weekly

Discover new book genres weekly Math Mysteries Unraveled: Make problem-solving fun and meaningful

Weekly Rewards: Keep students excited and motivated

Keep students excited and motivated 1-Hour Sessions: In-person format

Small Group Instruction: Led by qualified, caring educators

Registration Information

Start Date: July 7, 2025

July 7, 2025 Location: 1629 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ

1629 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ Register Today: https://palspiscataway.com/

https://palspiscataway.com/ Contact: 732-777-7997 | palspiscataway@gmail.com

About the Company

PALS Learning Center Piscataway is a tutoring center that provides academic support for K-12 students in Piscataway, near Edison. The center has more than 15 years of experience in helping students improve their skills and knowledge in various subjects, such as math, reading, writing, science, and social studies. The center also offers test preparation, homework help, and summer programs. The center’s tutors are qualified and experienced educators who use personalized and advanced teaching techniques to cater to the individual needs and goals of each student.

Company Address: 1629 Stelton Rd, Piscataway, NJ 08854

Phone No: +1 732 777 7997

Website: https://palspiscataway.com/