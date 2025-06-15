Honoring Service of Military Chaplains on The 250th Birthday of The United States Army

Alexandria, VA, 2025-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Chaplains of wide background of faith groups have served the soldiers of the US Army since Day 1 in 1775. They have been in the trenches and on the battlefields alongside the soldiers they served at every step of the fight.

“As we commemorate the 250th birthday of the United States Army, I call on President Trump to approve the long-overdue update to the Chaplain’s Hill monuments at Arlington National Cemetery, so we can add names of chaplains who died in Korea, Vietnam, Cold War, Iraq and Afghanistan not already presented”

That’s Capt. (R) Doyle Dunn USN, Executive Director, National Conference on Ministry to the Armed Forces (NCMAF), who adds, “This will stand as a meaningful and powerful tribute honoring the legacy of chaplains across generations, from all branches of our military—those who faithfully served both God and country, those who gave their lives in that sacred service.”

A long-standing effort to add 81 names to the Protestant and Catholic Memorials on Chaplains Hill on Section 2 of Arlington National Cemetery led by NCMAF has been endorsed by many national veterans and military support organizations. NCMAF’s membership is comprised of nearly 150 religious organizations who endorse military and Veterans Affairs chaplains. Captain Dunn noted:

“This is a non-partisan project with bipartisan support and two Congressional legislative actions calling for it to be done. It is time for the President to approve this tribute slated for Arlington National Cemetery”

The enhancement of the Chaplains Hill Memorials has been endorsed by the American Legion Executive Committee, the Association of the US Army, the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Navy League Council of NY.

Congress included specific direction in the National Defense Authorization Acts of 2021 and 2022 signed by President to update the Chaplains Hill Monuments. This legislation received staunch support from both sides of the aisle. The bills provided authority for NCMAF authority to upgrade these monuments.

In 2011, the National Conference on Ministry to the Armed Forces (NCMAF) led the effort to obtain Congressional approval to erect a monument to Jewish chaplains on Arlington Cemetery section two dedicated on Oct. 24th with nearly 1000 on hand for dedication

NCMAF then proposed to upgrade the Protestant Memorial with a granite headstone, replacing a crumbling concrete headstone and making a new bronze plaque that included the majority of the chaplain’s names who died in service not already named.

Several names of Catholic chaplains who died in service during Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts are also proposed to be added to the Catholic Chaplains Monument.

The project will be entirely paid for by private sources.

This committee has diligently, respectfully, and repeatedly presented plans to Arlington National Cemetery officials, without receiving approval to proceed. Yet, no action has been taken to update the monuments.

NCMAF has the financing and materials to update the monument at no cost to the Government or Arlington Cemetery. It would replace the aging concrete Protestant Chaplains Monument with a new granite piece in the same shape and size as the current one. The Dignity Memorial Company has agreed to donate the new granite monument and provide installation.

The National Conference on Ministry to the Armed Forces (NCMAF) is the umbrella organization for 150 U.S. faith groups and the professional clergy representatives who endorse Military and V.A. chaplains. It has erected several monuments on Chaplains Hill in Arlington National Cemetery honoring chaplains who have perished while in our Nation’s service. During the last 75 years, monuments were placed to honor Roman Catholic and Jewish chaplains, reflecting the ongoing sacrifice of these warriors of faith. For more information about the NCMAF, visit the organization’s website https://www.ncmaf.com/ or the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NCMAF