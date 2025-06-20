U.S. Home Durable Medical Equipment Market 2030: Hospital Partnerships Grow

The U.S. home durable medical equipment (DME) market was valued at USD 13.33 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 20.39 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing demand for home-based healthcare services and the growing elderly population are among the key factors fueling this market expansion.

The country is undergoing a significant demographic shift, marked by a rising elderly population. According to the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), the number of U.S. residents aged 65 and older is expected to grow from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050. This aging segment, being more susceptible to various health conditions, is expected to contribute significantly to the demand for home DME.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses such as cancer, stroke, heart disease, and diabetes is a major contributor to market growth. As reported by the National Association of Chronic Diseases Directors (NACDD) in its 2022 publication on Chronic Disease Prevention, approximately 60% of Americans have at least one chronic condition. Moreover, over two-thirds of all deaths in the U.S. are attributed to one or more of five primary chronic diseases. Managing these conditions often requires DME like oxygen concentrators, nebulizers, inhalers, wheelchairs, and other support devices, which further drives market demand.

The growing preference for home healthcare among patients and healthcare providers—driven by convenience, cost-effectiveness, and ease of access—has also contributed to the increased adoption of DME. The high cost of hospital stays in the U.S. has made home-based care a viable alternative, allowing patients to receive professional medical assistance without frequent facility visits.

Market Dynamics

The U.S. home DME market is currently in the medium growth stage, with the pace of expansion accelerating. The sector is marked by significant innovation, as companies continually introduce modified and advanced equipment tailored to evolving patient needs. This innovation opens up numerous opportunities for market participants.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) play a notable role in the market, as leading companies pursue these strategies to grow their customer base and diversify product offerings. For example, in April 2023, Viemed Healthcare Inc. announced the acquisition of Home Medical Products, Inc., a provider of home-based medical solutions. This move was intended to expand Viemed’s patient services and support its acquisition-driven growth strategy.

Meanwhile, the market is under increasing regulatory oversight, particularly from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Regulatory compliance is essential for market entry, including product listing and approval to ensure patient safety. For instance, in October 2023, Neurovalens received FDA clearance for its Modius Sleep device, which helps reduce nighttime awakenings by delivering electrical impulses to the brain before sleep.

Home DME is designed for repetitive use and long-term care, aiming to enhance the quality of life for patients in home care settings. The variety of available equipment supports the management of diverse medical conditions and patient needs.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 13.33 Billion

: USD 13.33 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 20.39 Billion

: USD 20.39 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 6.2%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Major players in the U.S. home DME market include:

Compass Health Brands – Offers a broad portfolio in categories such as disinfection, bath safety, mobility, personal care, and patient room equipment.

Invacare Corporation – Focuses on innovative products for long-term and home care, enhancing comfort, quality, and value for patients.

Rotech Healthcare Inc.

Medline Industries, LP

Masimo

ResMed

Conclusion

The U.S. home durable medical equipment market is experiencing steady and accelerating growth, driven by demographic shifts, the rise in chronic diseases, and increasing preference for cost-effective home healthcare solutions. The market is also influenced by ongoing innovation, strategic acquisitions, and strict regulatory requirements. With a projected value of USD 20.39 billion by 2030, the market offers significant opportunities for companies that can navigate its regulatory landscape and meet the evolving needs of a growing elderly and chronically ill population.