Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows 3.5.1 Released With Improved Similar Image Detection and Speed

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows was updated to version 3.5.0 on June 12, 2025 to improve similar image detection, scanning speed, and user experience, which was followed by the release of version 3.5.1 on June 13 to fix the issue in similar image removal.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder can find duplicate images, videos, audio files, documents and other duplicate files on Windows PC and external storage devices. In addition, it can identify similar images. It allows users to remove all duplicate files with a click.

“Cisdem Duplicate Finder is one of our most popular apps,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “It quickly scans for identical files and helps users get rid of duplicates all at once easily and safely. This update makes the scanning speed even faster. The update also optimizes the algorithm for detecting similar images. In addition, users will find it even more convenient to view and remove duplicates.”

What’s new in version 3.5.0?

Optimized the algorithm for scanning similar images

Enhanced scanning speed

Supports put back deleted files

Optimized the priority selection settings

Optimized user experience

What’s new in version 3.5.1?

Fixed the issue of removing similar images

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows main features

Find all types of duplicate files

This Windows duplicate file finder can find duplicate photos, videos, songs, documents, archives and other types of duplicate files. It accurately identifies duplicate files by content (regardless of filename). It also offers a way to identify duplicate files by filename and size.

Find duplicate folders

It can identify duplicate folders by content. If two or multiple folders are exactly the same regardless of folder name, they are a set of duplicate folders.

Also detect similar photos

It can also find near-duplicate photos (aka similar photos), such as photos that look the same but have different resolutions, file sizes or formats, and photos that look similar. Users are provided with options to adjust similarity thresholds for comparing images and tweak detection.

It groups them together for users to easily keep the best shots and get rid of the unnecessary ones.

Find duplicate files in and across locations, internal or external

This duplicate file finder for Windows can find duplicate files in and across folders/drives. In addition to a computer’s internal hard drive, it supports external hard drives, USB flash drives, SD cards and other external storage devices.

It can even help users get rid of duplicate files in cloud storage services such as Google Drive and OneDrive.

Let users view, sort, and filter scan results

Cisdem Duplicate Finder displays the duplicate files and similar images that have been found under the All tab in the results window. Users can also view them by file type. For example, the Images tab only displays duplicate and similar images. The built-in image preview feature allows users to preview duplicate photos side by side.

Users can also sort scan and filter scan results as needed, and there are multiple sorting/filtering options.

Automatically select duplicate files for users to delete with a click

In each set of duplicate files, Cisdem Duplicate Finder automatically and smartly selects all but one file for deletion. It also provides multiple selection rules (such as Select Newest) to help users mass select. Or, users can select or deselect by hand.

Offer three ways to delete duplicates

There are three options when it comes to how to delete the selected duplicate files: Move to Recycle Bin (default), Move to Folder and Remove Permanently. With the Move to Recycle Bin option, users can easily restore deleted files.

Easy to use and customize

This app is easy to use with a simple and intuitive interface. It allows users to customize how to find and remove duplicate files. For example, users can set the app to ignore certain files and folders when it looks for duplicate files.

Support Windows 11, 10 and earlier

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows is compatible with Windows 7 or later, 64-bit version required.

Price and availability

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/duplicate-finder.html. A one-time purchase for 1 PC (with lifetime free updates) costs $39.99. A one-year subscription for 1 PC costs $19.99. Discounts are available for multiple licenses. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-duplicatefinder.exe.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company. This company develops multiple innovative and high-efficient software in the fields of Utility Tools, PDF Tools, Multimedia Tools, and Mobile Tools. Cisdem Apps, known for simple and user-oriented design, have been used by individual and business users in more than 160 countries. To know more information, you can visit https://www.cisdem.com/.