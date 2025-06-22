Miami Just Got More Chill—MMJ Health Opens New Cannabis Clinic in North Miami

MIAMI, FL, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — South Florida’s medical marijuana scene just got a major upgrade. MMJ Health, Florida’s most trusted provider of medical marijuana evaluations, is officially opening its newest clinic in North Miami on July 11th, 2025, bringing fast, affordable, and compassionate care to the heart of Miami-Dade County.

Location: 1801 NE 123rd St, Suite 314, North Miami, FL 33181

Phone: 561-631-7994

Website: MMJHealth.com

What to Expect from the New Miami Clinic

Getting certified for medical marijuana just became easier for Miami locals. MMJ Health’s new location offers in-person consultations, telemedicine evaluations, and personalized care plans—all under the guidance of board-certified physicians who specialize in Florida’s evolving MMJ laws.

Whether you’re exploring cannabis for chronic pain, PTSD, anxiety, or other qualifying conditions, MMJ Health Miami takes the confusion out of the process with a step-by-step approach:

Schedule your appointment

Meet with a certified doctor

Get evaluated and added to the Florida Medical Marijuana Use Registry

Complete your application and receive your card

“This isn’t just about certifications—it’s about building a space where people feel safe, supported, and heard,” said a spokesperson for MMJ Health. “Miami has long needed a medical marijuana clinic that combines true professionalism with a personal touch.”

Why Miami Residents Are Already Buzzing

Conveniently located near Biscayne Boulevard and just minutes from Bal Harbour, Bay Harbor Islands, and Miami Shores, the new North Miami clinic offers:

Flexible appointment times , including evenings and weekends

, including evenings and weekends Telehealth support for initial consultations and renewals

for initial consultations and renewals Help with product selection and local dispensary guidance

and local dispensary guidance HIPAA-compliant systems for fast, secure registration

Plus, with easy access from I-95 and US-1, public transportation options, and available parking (yes, even in Miami), the clinic is built for accessibility.

Hear It From Miami Locals

“The doc didn’t rush me, explained everything clearly, and even helped me figure out which dispensary was best.” – Alicia R.

“I expected paperwork headaches… instead I got an appointment within 24 hours and a doctor who actually gave a damn.” – Daniella M.

About MMJ Health

MMJ Health is Florida’s leading provider of medical marijuana certifications. With 21 locations statewide, MMJ Health is committed to improving lives through safe, legal cannabis access—delivered with compassion and professionalism. Whether you’re new to MMJ or renewing your card, MMJ Health offers the expert care you need.

Ready to Start?

Visit MMJHealth.com or call 561-631-7994 to book your appointment today.

Your path to relief just got a whole lot closer, Miami.