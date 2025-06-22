15th Blockchain Life Forum Returns to Dubai, October 28–29, Promising Unmatched Scale and Global Reach

yourPRstrategist is a proud media partner of Blockchain Life and is pleased to extend a special 10% discount to our community. Discount code: YPRS

DUBAI, UAE, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Blockchain Life, the leading international forum on Web3 and cryptocurrencies, is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary edition in Dubai on October 28–29, 2025. This landmark event promises an unparalleled experience with a record number of speakers, two dedicated stages, expanded activity zones, and premium networking opportunities for 15,000 attendees. All timed perfectly ahead of the expected peak of the Bull Run.

Why Attend the Anniversary Blockchain Life Forum

Engage in two days of premier networking and behind-the-scenes discussions with market leaders from around the globe.

Hear from over 200 influential speakers, including founders and C-level executives from the industry’s most recognized companies. Gain invaluable insights on the current market landscape and discover winning strategies to capitalize on the anticipated Bull Run peak.

Explore the latest developments and new products from over 200 companies in the expo zone. Be among the first to invest in or benefit from groundbreaking solutions.

The forum program includes a Street Festival, Startup Pitch Competition, a Trading Tournament, and a legendary After Party at a new, exclusive Dubai location featuring a secret headlining artist.

Extend your experience beyond the forum itself with a series of side events taking place throughout Blockchain Life Week and allowing you to get the most out of participating in the Forum.

Tickets are now available — don’t miss the chance to book at the best price. Use the promo code ‘YPRS’ to enjoy a 10% discount on the official website: https://blockchain-life.com