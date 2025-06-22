Stay Summer-Ready: Element Plumbing, Heating and Air Offers $53 AC Safety Check in St. George, UT

Hurricane, United States, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — With temperatures on the rise and summer in full swing, ensuring your air conditioner is ready to perform should be a top priority. That’s why Element Plumbing, Heating and Air is proud to announce their Annual AC Safety Check for just $53, now available for homeowners in St. George, UT and nearby areas.

This exclusive offer provides a thorough inspection of your air conditioning system, helping homeowners avoid mid-season breakdowns and improve energy efficiency. The safety check includes critical diagnostics such as checking refrigerant levels, inspecting electrical components, testing thermostat accuracy, and evaluating airflow. It’s an ideal way to spot early warning signs of wear or malfunction—before they lead to major repairs.

“Our team knows how essential it is to have reliable cooling during the St. George summer,” said a representative from Element Plumbing, Heating and Air. “This $53 safety check is a simple, proactive way to keep your home comfortable, your system efficient, and your family safe.”

The AC Safety Check includes:

Electrical component testing

Thermostat calibration

Airflow and duct evaluation

Refrigerant level check

Safety and efficiency review

Homeowners are encouraged to schedule their inspection early, as slots fill up quickly during peak season. Regular AC maintenance not only enhances system performance but can also save money on energy bills and extend the unit’s lifespan.

Beyond inspections, Element Plumbing, Heating and Air offers full-service HVAC solutions including AC repair in St. George, installations, and energy-efficient upgrades. Their licensed technicians bring years of experience, exceptional customer service, and a strong commitment to honest, high-quality work.

Now is the perfect time to prepare your AC system for the summer heat. Don’t wait for problems to arise—schedule your $53 AC Safety Check today!

Contact:

Element Plumbing, Heating and Air

Address: 5550 W 860 S St. George, Hurricane, UT 84737, United States

Phone: 435-503-3993

Website: https://www.elementhomeservice.com/