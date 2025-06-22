Kiwi Web Solutions Expands Services with Framer Web Design and Squarespace Website Design

United States, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Kiwi Web Solutions, a forward-thinking digital agency, has expanded its design services to include Framer Web Design and Squarespace Website Design. This move comes in response to increased demand for flexible, high-performance websites that are easy to maintain and optimized for user experience across all devices.

With Framer Web Design, Kiwi Web Solutions introduces a cutting-edge approach to website development. Framer is a platform that offers highly interactive, fluid, and design-centric websites. Its visual-first interface makes it ideal for startups, SaaS companies, and creative professionals looking to launch sleek websites that are fast and mobile-friendly. The agency leverages Framer’s tools to deliver lightweight websites that support intuitive navigation and modern animations without sacrificing speed or performance.

In addition to Framer, the company has expanded its Squarespace Website Design capabilities. Squarespace remains a top choice for service-based businesses, freelancers, and portfolio creators due to its simplicity, built-in features, and elegant design templates. Kiwi Web Solutions provides complete customization of Squarespace themes, integration with third-party tools, and optimization for search engines. Clients benefit from professional design combined with a platform that allows for ongoing content management without the need for technical knowledge.

Both platforms enable fast development timelines, responsive design, and integration with email marketing tools, payment systems, and customer booking features. This flexibility allows Kiwi Web Solutions to serve a broader range of industries and project sizes. Whether the goal is to create a brand presence, drive conversions, or display a creative portfolio, the company ensures that each website meets performance, aesthetic, and functional expectations.

Kiwi Web Solutions continues to evolve in response to industry trends, supporting businesses that want to stay competitive with clean, modern websites that are built to scale and easy to manage. For more details, visit: https://kiwiwebsolutions.com/squarespace-website-design/