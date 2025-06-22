KBE Design Build Expands into Full Custom Home Construction in Central Pennsylvania

Brownstown, Pennsylvania, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — KBE Design Build, a trusted name in home remodeling throughout Central Pennsylvania, is proud to announce the official expansion of its services to include full custom home construction. With a longstanding reputation for design expertise, being a custom home builder, and personalized project guidance, KBE Design Build is bringing its same high level of care and craftsmanship to clients dreaming of building a custom home from the ground up.

Formerly known as Kitchens by Eileen, KBE Design Build has evolved into a full-service general contractor known for exceptional kitchen and bath remodels, home additions, and renovations. Now, homeowners across Lancaster, York, Lebanon, Dauphin, Cumberland, Berks, and Chester Counties can turn to KBE Design Build for every phase of their custom home project—from creative design through final construction.

“Custom home building is a natural progression for us,” said Aaron, Owner of KBE Design Build. “Over the years, clients have trusted us with transforming and expanding their homes. Many began asking us if we could build new homes from the ground up, tailored to their unique needs and style preferences. We’re excited to now say yes—and deliver the same personal experience and expert craftsmanship we’re known for.”

Located in Brownstown, PA, KBE Design Build’s experienced team offers a truly personalized approach to home building. Every client receives one-on-one design guidance, thoughtful space planning, and flexible pricing options to suit a variety of budgets. Clients are presented with clear choices—good, better, best—for finishes and features, ensuring both transparency and creativity remain central to the process.

What sets KBE Design Build apart is their commitment to service and quality throughout every phase. From initial consultation to the moment keys are handed over, their team manages every detail with professionalism and care. This full-service approach provides homeowners with peace of mind and confidence—qualities that have earned the company hundreds of satisfied clients and repeat business across the region.

In a market where many custom home builders offer limited guidance or confusing pricing, KBE Design Build delivers a refreshing difference: an experienced team that listens, plans, and builds with the client’s vision at the center. Whether you’re relocating to the region, upsizing for a growing family, or designing your forever home, KBE Design Build is ready to bring your dream home to life.