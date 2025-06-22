Island Homes & Renovations Launches Full-Scale Home Renovation with Extensive Demolition and Modern Upgrades

Vero Beach, Florida, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Island Homes & Renovations, a licensed general contractor known for expert remodeling in kitchens, bathrooms, and custom doors, has announced the start of a comprehensive home renovation project designed to completely modernize a private residence from the ground up.

The ambitious project involves a detailed demolition phase followed by the installation of high-end finishes and fixtures throughout the property from a general contractor. As a locally owned and operated business with a fully stocked showroom, Island Homes & Renovations is proud to offer clients a one-stop experience for cabinets, countertops, and flooring—making the process more convenient and customized than ever.

Demolition: Making Way for Innovation

The project begins with the removal of key interior components:

All first-floor ceilings and AC duct lines

Existing tile flooring and baseboards

Kitchen, laundry, and bathroom cabinetry

Two bathroom vanities and the shower’s front wall

Ceiling soffits in the kitchen and kids’ bathroom

Audio speakers throughout the home

All existing railings

To improve accessibility, the main walkway will also be straightened and leveled. These demolition tasks create a clean slate for innovative design solutions by the general contractor.

Structural and Design Upgrades Throughout the Home

Flooring & Trim:

New laminate or vinyl flooring will be installed across the first floor, floated for a completely level finish. Taller shaker-style baseboards will add a clean, modern touch.

Laundry Room Enhancements:

Upgraded cabinetry will reach the ceiling, complemented by a new countertop, sink, and full-height backsplash. A closet rod will be installed to maximize functionality.

Kitchen Renovations:

The kitchen will be transformed with custom cabinets reaching the ceiling, topped with elegant crown molding. Integrated glass cabinets with LED lighting will elevate the space. The layout will be enhanced by relocating the double oven, lowering the bar-height counter, and adding quartz countertops with a 10-inch overhang. A farmhouse sink, new appliances, and updated electrical components—including pendant light boxes—will round out the upgrade.

Master Bathroom Overhaul:

The master shower will be opened up by removing its front wall. New tile will extend to the ceiling, with a relocated valve, added curb, and frameless glass enclosure. New wall-to-wall cabinetry with custom woodworking will be added to the vanity wall.

Guest Bathroom Update:

Includes a new tile floor, quartz vanity top, double sinks with upgraded fixtures, cabinetry, and lighting repositioned with supporting drywall work.

Additional Upgrades Include:

Installation of impact-resistant custom windows and doors

Interior painting in a cohesive color palette

New stair and balcony railings

LED lighting upgrades, outlet and switch replacements

AC system overhaul with new ductwork, vents, thermostats, and units

Garage ceiling repair and epoxy flooring installation

Island Homes & Renovations brings unmatched expertise to every project, offering personalized service from concept to completion. With access to a full showroom of premium materials and a team of dedicated designers, clients can expect a seamless, stress-free renovation process that brings their vision to life.