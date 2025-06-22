Reliable Power Backup for Electric Bikes | Long-Lasting Battery Solutions

“Discover efficient power backup solutions for electric bikes. Ensure longer rides with high-capacity batteries and reliable energy storage systems designed for e-bikes.”

https://www.pureenergy.co.in/

Hyderabad,India, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — PUR Energy Limited, widely known by its brand name PURE, started in 2018 to become a pioneer and leader in battery energy storage systems and electric mobility. Built with an ethos of ‘Power Using Renewable Energy’ (PURE), and became the pioneer for All-In-One Energy Storage products (Trade Name: PuREPower) in India by combining advanced battery technology, 5th Gen power-electronics, Solar Hybrid Control and Smart AI.

PURE is also a leading player in the EV 2-Wheeler (Trade Name: PURE EV) companies in India, and known for the best on-road mileage and customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana. PURE is one of the most promising companies out of India to provide innovative and highly reliable products in transportation and energy storage sectors.

PURE is a research led engineering company with a tech first approach to its product offerings. X Platform 3.0 is a new generation architecture built using advanced AI Technology to enhance the user experience, by delivering advanced features aimed at improving performance, connectivity, and convenience.

PuREPower residential energy storage and commercial energy storage products are sold through a growing dealer network across India, and also made big strides into the large Indian Grid Storage market. PURE EV 2W products are available across Pan India with aggressive network expansion. The brand has expanded into international markets including North America, Nepal, Bhutan, Middle East and select African countries.

power backup for electric bikes, battery energy storage system, electric power grid,e bike batteries, electric bike batteries, Power backup for house, battery energy storage systems, Energy storage systems, power distribution systems, Battery storage for solar power, lithium battery for e-bike, industrial power supply