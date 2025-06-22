Alliance Recruitment Agency UAE Expands Recruitment to Cover DHA, MOH, and HAAD Certified Doctors

Dubai, UAE, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Alliance Recruitment Agency UAE, an international leader in healthcare staffing answers, has officially expanded its physician recruitment services to include of placement of DHA, MOH, and HAAD licensed doctors. This move comes in reaction to the developing call for licensed healthcare specialists across hospitals and clinics at some point of the United Arab Emirates.

With the UAE healthcare zone experiencing rapid development, the demand for qualified and compliant clinical experts has by no means been more. By improving its competencies, Alliance Recruitment Agency UAE ambitions to streamline the hiring technique for both public and private healthcare establishments, ensuring quick get right of entry to to licensed and skilled medical doctor recruitment agencies in Dubai.

“Our enlargement is designed to satisfy the pressing want for certified physicians throughout the UAE,” said Sunny Chawla, Vice President at Alliance Recruitment Agency. “We are now absolutely ready to deliver DHA, MOH, and HAAD-certified docs to healthcare agencies with pace, compliance, and reliability.”

The elevated offerings include:

Recruitment of DHA- certified doctors for hospitals and clinics in Dubai

Placement of MOH- certified physicians for Sharjah, Ajman, and the Northern Emirates

Sourcing of HAAD- certified specialists for clinical institutions in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

From general practitioners to professional consultants, the company now supports a complete variety of placements across all important scientific disciplines. Clients benefit from a streamlined hiring adventure — consisting of candidate sourcing, interview scheduling, credential verification, and onboarding support — ensuring clinical compliance and operational readiness from day one.

Alliance Recruitment Agency UAE remains a reliable associate in health practitioner recruitment in Dubai, regarded for its quality-driven approach, sturdy candidate network, and client-focused career model. As part of its more advantageous imparting, the business enterprise offers scheduled interviews within forty-eight hours and a 90-day free replacement assure on high-profile hires.

To learn more about their doctor hiring solutions, visit:

https://www.alliancerecruitmentagency.ae/doctor-recruitment-dubai

