Future Electronics Named Epson 2024 Partner of the Year at EDS Leadership Summit

Las Vegas, Nevada, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, was honored with Epson’s 2024 Partner of the Year award during the Electronics Distribution Show (EDS) Leadership Summit in Las Vegas. This marks the first time Future Electronics has received this distinguished recognition from Epson, highlighting the company’s exceptional performance and rapid growth as Epson’s top distributor in 2024.

The award was presented to Craig Sydell, Global Head of Electromechanical Business Unit at Future Electronics, by Epson’s Mike Burgess during the annual summit that brings together leading manufacturers and distributors in the electronics industry.

Epson Corporation, a global leader in printing solutions and electronic components, has partnered with Future Electronics to distribute its comprehensive portfolio including semiconductors, sensors, and industrial automation components worldwide. The Partner of the Year award recognizes Future Electronics’ achievements in sales growth, technical support, and market expansion.

The EDS Leadership Summit, held May 19-23 at Resorts World Las Vegas, serves as the premier networking and business development event for the electronics distribution channel. Future Electronics participated with a team of industry experts, engaging in strategic meetings and showcasing its capabilities as a value-added distributor. As a Silver Sponsor of EDS 2025, Future Electronics also demonstrated its ongoing commitment to industry leadership and partnership development.

This honor marks one of many awards Future Electronics received at EDS 2025, reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted distribution partner across the electronics industry.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###