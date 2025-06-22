Nashik’s Smart City Future: Led by Shreekant Patil & International Partnerships

Mumbai, India, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil spearheads Nashik’s smart city initiatives, promoting international collaboration, technology transfer, and area-based development models. He urges MSMEs and government officials nationwide to partner for sustainable urban growth.

Mr. Corey Grey, Global President, Smart Cities Council & CE Shreekant Patil, NIMA Committee chairman

 Shreekant Patil has taken a prominent role in shaping Nashik’s smart city development, serving as a Resource Person for the Bridging Smart City Nashik initiative. This initiative is a strategic collaborative effort between the Smart Cities Council, NIMA Nashik, and the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA), with the goal of driving future-ready projects that will bolster Nashik’s urban growth and preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela 2027.

On June 20, 2025, Shreekant Patil organized and hosted a significant meeting in Mumbai with key representatives from NIMA Nashik and MACCIA Mumbai. Serving as Chair of both committees, Shreekant welcomed distinguished guests including Mr. Corey Gray, Chair and President of the the world’s largest global network of smart city solution providers Smart Cities CouncilMr. Vincent Peter, President of Ready For Future Poland; and Mr. Rahul Pradhan. The discussions focused on fostering bilateral trade, technology transfer, and strategic partnerships aimed at supporting Nashik’s smart city initiatives and ensuring the success of the Nashik Kumbh Mela.

Mr. Corey Gray, SSC & TEAM NIMA

Smart Cities Council (SCC) has successfully supported over 300+ cities globally, providing cutting-edge solutions across domains including urban mobility, water/waste management, energy systems, public safety, emergency response, and digital citizen services. SCC’s members and strategic partners have contributed to high-impact events such as the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca (2+ million pilgrims annually) and Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan (expected 28+ million visitors), delivering integrated smart-event infrastructure and planning capabilities.

Furthermore, the conversation highlighted the importance of developing areas step-by-step through three primary models of area-based development:

  • Retrofitting: Upgrading existing urban areas with smart solutions.
  • Redevelopment: Rebuilding and revitalizing older neighborhoods.
  • Greenfield: Developing new urban areas from the ground up with integrated smart technologies.

The meeting was held at Trident Hotel Fort, Mumbai, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. During the session, the eminent Nashik leaders explored avenues to engage Nashik government officials and introduce the role of the Smart Cities Council in urban development strategies. Emphasis was placed on smart city solutions — such as pollution control, enhanced public transportation, and improved emergency response systems — that can significantly improve residents’ quality of life.

Recognizing the challenges posed by rapid urbanization — including housing affordability, social inequality, and environmental sustainability Shreekant Patil highlighted the opportunity for Nashik, along with Maharashtra’s MSMEs and SMEs, to collaborate with international technology firms. Such partnerships are envisioned to foster innovation, sustainable growth, and inclusive development not only within Nashik but across Maharashtra and India.

Additionally, eminent leader, Shreekant Patil has urged government officials, enthusiastic MSMEs, and SMEs across India to reach out and strategic collaborate with him for technology transfer and strategic partnerships with the Smart Cities Council. Interested stakeholders are encouraged to contact Shreekant Patil to explore opportunities for innovation and urban transformation.

Through these initiatives, Shreekant Patil is committed to helping Nashik become a leading model of a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive smart city.

For more details, contact: msmehelp (dot) nashik (at) gmail (dot) com

WhatsApp — https://tinyurl.com/Consultant-in-Nashik

Website : https://shreekantpatilmentor.wordpress.com

https://sites.google.com/view/shreekant-patil/gallery

https://www.behance.net/shreekantpatil

https://shreekantpatil.weebly.com

