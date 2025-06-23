Lucintel Forecasts the Global Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Sandwich Panel Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-23 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global polyisocyanurate (PIR) sandwich panel market looks promising with opportunities in the factory building, commercial building, and residential building markets. The global polyisocyanurate (PIR) sandwich panel market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for energy-efficient building material, the growing adoption in the construction industry, and the increasing regulatory focus on sustainable construction.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in polyisocyanurate (PIR) sandwich panel market to 2031 by type (metal panel and non-metal panel), application (factory building, commercial building, residential building, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, metal panel is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of metal in commercial and industrial construction.

Within the application category, residential building is expected to witness the highest growth due to the rising urban population.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for energy-efficient building.

ARPANEL, BRDECO, TOPOLO, Sanhemei, BASF, Wanhua Energy Technology, Synthesia Technology, Balex-Metal, Jiangsu Yuexian Refrigeration Equipment Group, PaNELTECH are the major suppliers in the polyisocyanurate (PIR) sandwich panel market.

