Lucintel Forecasts the Global Coal Based Activated Carbon Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-25 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global coal based activated carbon market looks promising with opportunities in the water treatment, air purification, food & beverages, industrial process, and pharmaceutical markets. The global coal based activated carbon market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for air & water purification, the growing industrial applications, and the increasing need for environmental protection regulations.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in coal based activated carbon market to 2031 by type (powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon, and others), application (water treatment, air purification, food & beverages, industrial processes, pharmaceuticals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, granular activated carbon is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, water treatment is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on coal based activated carbon market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Kuraray, Cabot Norit, ADA-ES, Datong Coal Jinding Activated Carbon, Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon, Silcarbon Aktivkohle, Kureha Corporation are the major suppliers in the coal based activated carbon market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Isomalto-Oligosaccharide Market

Laboratory Consumable Primary Packaging Market

Microgrid Market

Natural Fiber Packaging Market

Nurse Graft Tape Market