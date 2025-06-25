Lucintel Forecasts the Global Genset Wire Harness Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-25 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global genset wire harness market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and home markets. The global genset wire harness market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for backup power solutions, the growing adoption of advanced technology in generators, and the increasing industrialization & construction activities



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in genset wire harness market to 2031 by type (low voltage wiring harness, medium voltage wiring harness, and high voltage wiring harness), application (commercial and home), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, high voltage wiring harness is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, commercial is expected to witness higher growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Yazaki Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Leoni, Motherson Sumi Systems, Lear Corporation, Fujikura, TE Connectivity, Delphi Technologies, Amphenol Corporation, Kromberg & Schubert are the major suppliers in the genset wire harness market.

