Lucintel Forecasts the Workforce Analytic Market in Brazil Market to Reach $3.5 billion by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-27 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the workforce analytic market in Brazil market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, food & beverages, and government markets. The workforce analytic market in Brazil market is expected to reach an estimated $3.5 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.7% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the growing utilization of data in strategic workforce planning to gain a competitive edge and addressing long-term labor concerns while ensuring employee engagement and satisfaction.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in workforce analytic market in Brazil market to 2031 by enterprise type (large enterprises and small & medium enterprises), deployment (cloud and on-premise), and end use industry (healthcare, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, food & beverages, government, and others).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the enterprise type category, large enterprises will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to initial adoption of the software.

Within the end use industry category, IT & telecommunication is expected to witness the highest growth due to swift progress in the sector, driven by the increasing demand for enhanced IT and telecommunication services.

Download sample by clicking on workforce analytic market in Brazil market

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Workforce Analytic Market in Australia

Workforce Analytic Market in Indonesia

Workforce Analytic Market in Italy

Workforce Analytic Market in Mexico

Workforce Analytic Market in South Africa