Digital Finance Africa 2025 to Tackle Secure, Inclusive Growth in African Financial Services

Johannesburg, South Africa, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — The countdown is on for Digital Finance Africa (DFA) 2025, happening on Thursday, 3rd July 2025 at the prestigious Maslow Hotel in Sandton. This leading fintech summit, themed “Safeguarding Innovation: Advancing Secure, Inclusive Finance in Africa,” will bring together the continent’s top minds in banking, technology, and innovation.

Now in its fifth edition, DFA 2025 is organised by IT News Africa in partnership with the Institute of Banking South Africa, the Fintech Association of South Africa, and the Institute of IT Professionals South Africa. The event promises a robust lineup of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and fireside chats, led by industry pioneers from across the African financial ecosystem.

Confirmed Speakers Include:

Adesoji Solanke – Director, Head of FinTech & Banks, Investment Banking Origination, Absa (UK)

Dare Okoudjou – Founder & CEO, Onafriq

Qinisi Mthembu – Group Chief Risk Officer, JSE

Romaric Sia – Group Chief Information Security Officer, UBA Group

Nkahiseng Oratile Ralepeli – VP of Product: Digital Assets, ABSA

Vuyo Mpako – Managing Director, NEXT176, Old Mutual

Rufaida Hamilton – Head of Payments, Standard Bank

Mpho Sadiki – Group MD: Merchant Solutions (Africa), Network International (Payfast)

John Felix Mchaki – Head of Information Security, Ecobank Tanzania

Yonga Mapongwana-Kasambara – Group IT Risk Manager, FirstRand Group

Nqobile Mahlangu – Cybersecurity Business Engagement Lead, ABSA

Key Topics Include:

Cybersecurity in financial services

The role of AI in banking and fintech

Regulatory frameworks shaping digital finance

Building trust in neobanking and digital payments

Scaling innovation to boost financial inclusion

Who Should Attend:

CIOs, CTOs, and Heads of Digital from banks and insurers

Fintech founders and executives

Technology and cybersecurity solution providers

Regulators and policymakers

Investors and venture capitalists

Why Attend?

DFA 2025 offers a unique platform for high-level learning, networking, and collaboration. Attendees will gain valuable insights from Africa’s digital finance leaders, explore solutions on the exhibition floor, and form strategic connections that could shape the future of African finance.

Registration Now Open

Secure your seat today at www.digitalfinanceafrica.co.za.

Use promo code SAVE50@DFA to receive 50% off your ticket at checkout.

For speaking, sponsorship, or media inquiries, please contact:

events@itnewsafrica.com

www.digitalfinanceafrica.co.za

END

Media Contact:

Martha Mabena

events@itnewsafrica.com

www.itnewsafrica.com

+27 12 012 5801