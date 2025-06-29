Digital Finance Africa 2025 to Tackle Secure, Inclusive Growth in African Financial Services

Johannesburg, South Africa, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — The countdown is on for Digital Finance Africa (DFA) 2025, happening on Thursday, 3rd July 2025 at the prestigious Maslow Hotel in Sandton. This leading fintech summit, themed “Safeguarding Innovation: Advancing Secure, Inclusive Finance in Africa,” will bring together the continent’s top minds in banking, technology, and innovation.

Now in its fifth edition, DFA 2025 is organised by IT News Africa in partnership with the Institute of Banking South Africa, the Fintech Association of South Africa, and the Institute of IT Professionals South Africa. The event promises a robust lineup of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and fireside chats, led by industry pioneers from across the African financial ecosystem.

Confirmed Speakers Include:

  • Adesoji Solanke – Director, Head of FinTech & Banks, Investment Banking Origination, Absa (UK)

  • Dare Okoudjou – Founder & CEO, Onafriq

  • Qinisi Mthembu – Group Chief Risk Officer, JSE

  • Romaric Sia – Group Chief Information Security Officer, UBA Group

  • Nkahiseng Oratile Ralepeli – VP of Product: Digital Assets, ABSA

  • Vuyo Mpako – Managing Director, NEXT176, Old Mutual

  • Rufaida Hamilton – Head of Payments, Standard Bank

  • Mpho Sadiki – Group MD: Merchant Solutions (Africa), Network International (Payfast)

  • John Felix Mchaki – Head of Information Security, Ecobank Tanzania

  • Yonga Mapongwana-Kasambara – Group IT Risk Manager, FirstRand Group

  • Nqobile Mahlangu – Cybersecurity Business Engagement Lead, ABSA

Key Topics Include:

  • Cybersecurity in financial services

  • The role of AI in banking and fintech

  • Regulatory frameworks shaping digital finance

  • Building trust in neobanking and digital payments

  • Scaling innovation to boost financial inclusion

Who Should Attend:

  • CIOs, CTOs, and Heads of Digital from banks and insurers

  • Fintech founders and executives

  • Technology and cybersecurity solution providers

  • Regulators and policymakers

  • Investors and venture capitalists

Why Attend?

DFA 2025 offers a unique platform for high-level learning, networking, and collaboration. Attendees will gain valuable insights from Africa’s digital finance leaders, explore solutions on the exhibition floor, and form strategic connections that could shape the future of African finance.

Registration Now Open

Secure your seat today at www.digitalfinanceafrica.co.za.
Use promo code SAVE50@DFA to receive 50% off your ticket at checkout.

For speaking, sponsorship, or media inquiries, please contact:
events@itnewsafrica.com
www.digitalfinanceafrica.co.za

Media Contact:
Martha Mabena
events@itnewsafrica.com
www.itnewsafrica.com
+27 12 012 5801

