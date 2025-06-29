RPost Launches Developer-Friendly Cloud Platform for Secure, Authenticated Email Messaging

RPost debuts a new cloud tech platform enabling developers to build secure, compliant email solutions with advanced message encryption and analytics.

Posted on 2025-06-29 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a leader in secure electronic messaging and e-signature services, has unveiled a powerful new cloud platform tailored for developers building secure and compliant messaging applications. The RPost Cloud provides access to APIs that enable advanced features like encryption, signature, authentication, and analytics. Designed for high-value communications, this platform allows apps to route sensitive messages through a secure processing engine that returns real-time delivery, use, and audit data.

With more than 70 integrated services focused on messaging security and compliance, the RPost Cloud empowers IT teams and developers to deploy granular message control and gain deep visibility into usage and risks. Whether using SMTP or HTTPS, developers can embed robust authentication and compliance features into their workflows, unlocking new monetization opportunities through per-transaction or user-based revenue models.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/dr-dobbs-rpost-opens-cloud-platform-apis-registered-email

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution