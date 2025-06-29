Future Electronics Partners with Friends of Children to Support Families in Medical Need

Vancouver, Canada, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, through its foundation Build Hope Together, has announced a partnership with Friends of Children—a charity that has been providing vital support to families in northern British Columbia and the East Kootenays for over 26 years. This collaboration aims to give back to the community and support initiatives that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

The charity’s remarkable story began when Prince George residents rallied to fund a life-saving transplant for infant Diego Carpino, raising over $100 000 through the “Baby Diego Campaign.” What started as a local community effort has grown into an essential support system serving two-thirds of British Columbia.

Today, Friends of Children provides comprehensive assistance including travel funding for medical appointments, accommodation and meal support during treatment, connections to specialized equipment and therapies, plus emotional support and resource coordination. Serving over 60% of British Columbia, including remote and rural areas, Friends of Children has become a lifeline for families in need.

“Future Electronics recognizes how small acts of compassion can change lives,” said Georgia Genovezos, Corporate Vice President of Digital Marketing. “We’re proud to help Friends of Children ensure no family in the region faces medical challenges without support.”

This partnership addresses growing challenges for rural families accessing healthcare, initially focusing on transportation and accommodation needs—the most significant barriers to treatment. Future Electronics’ support will help sustain the charity’s personalized approach that has assisted countless families since its creation by concerned community members thirty years ago.

Through this partnership, Future Electronics aims to support Friends of Children’s initiatives, including their travel and accommodation assistance programs, while helping raise awareness about the charity’s important mission. This collaboration reflects Future Electronics’ dedication to fostering a culture of compassion and giving back to the communities it serves.

For more information about Future Electronics’ charitable initiatives, visit the link below:https://www.futureelectronics.com/environmental-social-governance

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

