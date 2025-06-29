From Drab To Fab: Top Interior Painting Trends Revealed By Leading Camberwell Home Painter

Hawthorn, VIC, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Best Team Painters, a trusted name in home painting services in Camberwell and other Melbourne suburbs, has revealed the top interior painting trends that homeowners are embracing in 2025. The growing demand for earthy tones, textured finishes, and calming colour palettes reflects a shift toward wellness-inspired interiors and personalised spaces.

As one of the most in-demand home painters Camberwell locals trust, Best Team Painters is helping local homeowners ditch outdated, bland interiors in favour of bold, modern aesthetics. The company reports an increase in requests for colour consultation and creative finishes that enhance both style and mood within the home.

“We’re seeing residents step away from flat whites and lean into warmer neutrals, layered textures, and accent walls,” said Kate Hutchinson, key principal at Best Team Painters. “Homeowners are realising that a professional paint job can completely transform how a space feels—and even boost property value.”

Recent colour trends include clay pinks, olive greens, and moody blues paired with matte and low-sheen finishes. These choices are especially popular in heritage homes across Hawthorn and Camberwell, where maintaining character while modernising interiors is a top priority.

“Paint is one of the most affordable ways to refresh a space, but it needs to be done right,” Hutchinson added. “Our team ensures not only aesthetic results but also long-lasting finishes using quality products and expert techniques.”

This shift in interior design preferences mirrors national data. Wellness-oriented design and sustainability are key considerations in 2025 renovations. Best Team Painters has responded with a greater focus on low-VOC paints and colour consultation services tailored to client lifestyles.

With over 10 years of experience providing professional home painting services in Camberwell and nearby areas, Best Team Painters has built a strong reputation for quality, reliability, and friendly service.

The company is now encouraging homeowners to explore the latest painting trends and book a no-obligation consultation through their website. To learn more about current trends or book a colour consultation, contact Best Team Painters today.

