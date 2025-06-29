Village Masaleh – A Taste of India Now Served Fresh in West Norwood, London

West Norwood, London, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Residents of West Norwood (SE27) and surrounding areas are now able to enjoy authentic, homemade-style Indian cuisine delivered straight to their door thanks to the recent launch of Village Masaleh , a new Indian restaurant and takeaway located at 196 Norwood Road, London SE27 9AU .

Offering a wide variety of traditional Indian dishes made from time-tested recipes, Village Masaleh brings the rich, aromatic flavors of regional Indian cooking to locals in West Dulwich (SE21), Herne Hill (SE24), Sydenham (SE26), Brixton (SW2), Balham (SW12), and Streatham (SW16).

From creamy Butter Chicken and spicy Chicken Vindaloo to fragrant Lamb Rogan Josh and wholesome vegetarian options like Palak Paneer and Aloo Gobi , the menu at Village Masaleh caters to every taste and dietary preference. The restaurant also offers freshly baked naans, biryanis, and chef-prepared thalis for those looking to experience a full range of Indian flavors in one meal.

Fast, Easy Online Ordering Now Available

To make indulging in Indian cuisine even more convenient, Village Masaleh has launched its brand-new website at Village Masaleh, where customers can browse the full menu and place orders for delivery or collection.

Orders can also be placed via their online ordering partner:

Order Online: Order Now

Open daily from 5:00 PM to 10:30 PM , Village Masaleh ensures fast delivery times and high-quality meals prepared with fresh ingredients and traditional spices.

Delivering More Than Just Food

What sets Village Masaleh apart is its dedication to authenticity and hospitality. Each dish is crafted using family recipes passed down through generations, ensuring a true taste of India with every bite.

Whether you’re planning a family dinner, a romantic evening in, or just craving something different for the weekend, Village Masaleh makes it easy to enjoy restaurant-quality Indian food without leaving the comfort of your home.