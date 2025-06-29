Final Call: Apply for Jaipuria’s AICTE-Approved Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) Before 30th June!

Delhi, India, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Jaipuria Institute of Management, one of India’s leading B-schools with campuses in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore, has announced the last date to apply for its prestigious AICTE-approved Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) for the 2025-26 academic year. Aspiring scholars and working professionals interested in high-impact management research have until 30th June 2025 to submit their applications.

The FPM at Jaipuria is a doctoral-level program designed to nurture future academicians, researchers, and industry experts. It offers specializations in key areas including Marketing, Finance, HR, Operations, Strategy, and General Management. The program combines academic rigor with real-world relevance to encourage research that drives both scholarly and industry advancement.

What makes Jaipuria’s FPM stand out:

Globally Accredited: Jaipuria is among the top 6% of B-schools worldwide with AACSB Accreditation .

Jaipuria is among the top 6% of B-schools worldwide with . AICTE-Approved: A recognized doctoral qualification with high academic standards.

A recognized doctoral qualification with high academic standards. Generous Financial Aid: Full-time scholars receive stipends up to ₹40,000/month and full tuition waivers.

Full-time scholars receive and full tuition waivers. Global Research Exposure: Present and publish at top national and international platforms.

Present and publish at top national and international platforms. Access to Premium Research Tools: Including top-tier databases, software, and journals.

Including top-tier databases, software, and journals. Mentorship by Expert Faculty: Individual guidance by experienced research faculty.

This is an ideal opportunity for individuals seeking to elevate their academic careers or engage in impactful research. Whether you are a young researcher or a working professional seeking academic advancement, Jaipuria’s FPM offers the tools, support, and ecosystem to make your mark in the world of management research.

Apply now before 30th June 2025: https://www.jaipuria.ac.in/fellow-program-in-management/

About Jaipuria Institute of Management

With a legacy spanning 29 years, Jaipuria Institute of Management is one of India’s leading institutions in business education. All four campuses are ranked among India’s top management schools by NIRF 2024. Accredited by AACSB, NBA, and AIU recognised. Jaipuria offers a unified admission process and a curriculum driven by academic excellence and industry relevance. The institute boasts a faculty strength of over 150 and an alumni network of 16,000+ professionals.

About Jaipuria Group

Founded in 1945 by Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, the Jaipuria legacy spans over seven decades and four generations. With a significant presence in both higher education and K–12 segments, the group comprises renowned institutions such as Seth M.R. Jaipuria Schools and four AICTE-approved PGDM colleges across India.

Media Contact:

Prem Pandey

Email: prem.pandey@jaipuria.ac.in

Jaipuria Institute of Management

1/3, (Block 1, Plot No.3,) WHS Timber Market

Kirti Nagar, Near Mayapuri Chowk,

New Delhi – 110015

Website: www.jaipuria.ac.in