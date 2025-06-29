IchessU Launches Online Practice Chess Classes for Kids and Adults Worldwide

USA, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — IchessU, a leading global online chess school, is proud to announce the launch of new practice chess classes tailored for both kids and adults. These live, interactive sessions are designed to help players sharpen their skills, develop strategic thinking, and gain real-time experience in a supportive, coach-guided environment.

Personalized Online Practice That Fits Every Skill Level

The new practice classes at IchessU focus on real-time gameplay paired with expert analysis from certified chess coaches. Whether you’re a beginner learning the fundamentals or an intermediate/advanced player looking to improve tactics, each session is structured to provide maximum learning through hands-on play and guidance.

Key Highlights:

Live online practice rooms for children and adults

Game analysis by an experienced online chess tutor

Time-controlled sessions to improve tournament readiness

Group and individual practice options

Accessible globally, from the comfort of home

“Practice is essential for chess improvement, but focused practice with feedback is what creates champions,” said an IchessU representative. “We’ve designed these classes to bridge the gap between theory and real-game execution, for players of all ages.”

Building Confidence, One Move at a Time

IchessU’s practice sessions go beyond repetition. They foster analytical thinking, decision-making under pressure, and the discipline needed to excel in tournaments or casual play. With age-specific formats and a flexible schedule, these classes are perfect for:

Kids learning to play and compete

Parents looking to learn alongside their children

Adults returning to the game or pursuing higher ratings

For more information, visit their website https://chesscoachonline.com/

About the Company:

IchessU, also known as the International Chess University, is a global leader in online chess education. Founded in 2005, the platform offers interactive chess lessons to students of all ages and skill levels, from beginners to advanced players. With a comprehensive curriculum and highly experienced coaches, IchessU provides both group and private lessons, making quality chess education affordable and accessible worldwide. The company’s mission is to help individuals unlock their full potential through the power of chess.

Contact Details:

Address: Bradford, Ontario, Canada

Phone Number: 1-800-342-0645

Email ID: info@IchessU.com