Samitivej Hospital Bangladesh Office Supports Growing Number of Patients Seeking Treatment in Thailand

Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Samitivej Hospital Bangladesh Office is seeing steady growth in the number of Bangladeshi patients traveling to Thailand for treatment. Patients are being supported across a range of medical needs, from complex surgeries to specialized consultations, with consistent access to world-class healthcare services.

Samitivej Hospital is globally recognized as one of Thailand’s top three hospitals for international patients. Accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) and recognized by WHO and UNICEF for its high-quality care standards, the hospital is a trusted name in global healthcare. Due to its advanced medical infrastructure, trained specialists, and patient-centric approach, Samitivej Hospital continues to be the number one destination for many Bangladeshis looking for reliable treatment abroad.

Through its dedicated team of professionals, the Samitivej Hospital Bangladesh Office helps patients manage doctor appointments, hospital admissions, and Thai medical visa applications. The team conducts consultations to understand each patient’s symptoms and medical history, then determines the most appropriate course of action. The office also provides telemedicine services and facilitates secure fund transfers for treatment.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen a consistent rise in patients reaching out for medical support in Thailand,” said Fuad Hasan, CEO of Thai Medicure, the authorized agent of Samitivej Hospital. “The combination of trust in Samitivej’s medical expertise and the convenience of having a local medical referral partner in close vicinity makes a real difference for patients and families here.”

The Bangladesh Office works closely with departments across Samitivej’s network, including centers such as the Cardio-Neuro-Vascular Intervention Center, Newborn and Pediatric Surgery Center, Women’s Health Center, Bone and Joint Institute, ENT Clinic, and more. Patients also benefit from emergency air ambulance services, direct hospital admissions, and post-treatment follow-ups coordinated from Bangladesh.

Visit www.samitivejhospitalbangladesh.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Thai Medicure
Authorized Agent
Samitivej Hospital Bangladesh Office
Email: info@samitivejhospitalbangladesh.com
Phone:  +8801332538535
Address: H 105, Rd 13/A, Block C, Banani, Dhaka, Bangladesh

