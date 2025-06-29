Clear Pipes, Clear Savings: 25% Off Sewer or Drain Cleaning in Lockport, NY

Posted on 2025-06-29 by in Construction // 0 Comments

Lockport, United States, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Homeowners in Lockport now have a reason to breathe easier—The Plumber Heating & Cooling is offering 25% off any sewer or drain cleaning service for a limited time. Whether it’s a stubborn clog, slow drain, or a backed-up sewer line, this special offer provides an affordable solution to restore flow and prevent costly damage.

Backed by years of industry experience, The Plumber Heating & Cooling delivers fast, reliable, and non-invasive drain and sewer cleaning solutions using the latest equipment. This 25% discount is available to both new and existing residential customers throughout the Lockport area.

“Drain problems can escalate quickly if not addressed promptly,” said a company spokesperson. “We want to make sure our customers don’t delay service due to cost concerns. This discount is our way of giving back and keeping homes safe and functional.”

As a top-rated plumber in Lockport, NY, the company is known for honest pricing, same-day service, and guaranteed satisfaction on every job.

To claim your 25% discount, call (716) 260-1380 or visit https://theplumberheatingandcooling.com. Offer valid for a limited time and applies to residential sewer or drain cleaning services only.

Contact:
The Plumber Heating & Cooling
6523 S Transit Rd, Lockport, NY 14094
Phone: (716) 260-1380
Website: https://theplumberheatingandcooling.com

