RPost Partners with Renaissance Alliance to Automate and Secure Insurance Communications

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the pioneer of Registered Receipt™ services, has announced a strategic collaboration with Renaissance Alliance Insurance Services, LLC, a top-tier insurance agency aggregator. The partnership aims to integrate RPost’s suite of secure messaging tools—including Registered Email™, Email Encryption, and Electronic Signatures—directly into agency management systems used by Renaissance members. This integration delivers legally verifiable proof of email communications, streamlines operations, and helps agencies reduce E&O risks while ensuring compliance with evolving data privacy standards.

According to Renaissance’s Director of Competitive Edge Services, Bob Schackner, the decision to implement RPost services stems from their reliability, ease of use, and robust compliance features. RPost’s platform allows users to encrypt and track high-value outbound messages effortlessly, offering secure replies and audit-ready records without requiring new infrastructure. The collaboration exemplifies a significant step forward in modernizing insurance operations, removing paper dependencies, and providing agencies with cutting-edge tools to protect client communications.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/renaissance-group-deploys-rpost-services-for-records-management

