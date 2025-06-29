Meet Your New SQL Co-Pilot: dbForge AI Assistant Now Available

Prague, Czech Republic, 2025-06-29 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a trusted name in professional database development and management, has introduced dbForge AI Assistant, a brand new AI-powered companion designed to transform the way developers, DBAs, and analysts work with SQL. Integrated across the dbForge product line, the AI Assistant brings real-time intelligence and automation to every stage of the SQL workflow, from query generation to optimization and SQL troubleshooting.

dbForge AI Assistant simplifies even the most complex SQL tasks. It generates context-aware queries, fixes potential issues with them, explains parts of SQL code, provides helpful real-time consultations on everything SQL, and navigates the dbForge documentation with precision, helping both individuals and teams write cleaner SQL, solve problems faster, and build with confidence.

Whether it comes to writing queries, reviewing team code, or eliminating errors, dbForge AI Assistant acts as a reliable co-pilot, speeding up workflows and improving the quality of SQL code.

“With dbForge AI Assistant, we’re lowering the barrier to powerful SQL development,” said Oleksii Honcharov, Head of Engineering at Devart. “It’s more than a productivity boost, it’s a smarter way to write, understand, and optimize queries, whether you’re a seasoned developer or just getting started with SQL.”

Learn more about dbForge AI Assistant its features, and trial options: https://www.devart.com/dbforge/ai-assistant/

A New Standard in AI-Powered SQL Productivity

SQL remains one of the most critical yet complex skills in managing modern data environments. From long code development cycles to steep learning curves, productivity often stalls under pressure. dbForge AI Assistant closes that gap with intelligent assistance embedded directly into the user’s workflow.

Key features include:

Conversion of Natural Language to SQL

Users can write plain requests (e.g., “Get total revenue by region for the last quarter”), and the Assistant instantly returns a syntactically correct SQL query. This doesn’t require any SQL expertise on the user’s behalf.

Context for Smarter Query Generation

To do that, simply attach the required database, and the Assistant will promptly check its metadata. After that, it will be able to generate SQL queries of any type and complexity that will be relevant to your schema. Just ask the Assistant and get the result. This is how it works. It is also worth noting that dbForge AI Assistant does not have access to the actual data of your databases. It only checks the metadata for context purposes.

Query Optimization and Troubleshooting

Developers can submit existing queries for analysis and optimization. This makes it easy to check, troubleshoot, and improve SQL code, saving time and helping make query review more effective.

SQL Explanations

For those learning SQL, or reviewing unfamiliar queries, the Assistant breaks down code clause by clause, offering simple, clear explanations to accelerate comprehension.

AI-Powered Chat with Integrated Documentation

A built-in chat allows users to ask questions about SQL, database design, or any feature of the dbForge tool being used. The Assistant is fully integrated with Devart’s documentation center to provide real-time, actionable guidance.

Built to Fit Every Role

Whether it’s used by a developer working through complex logic, a DBA fine-tuning database performance, or a data analyst exploring insights, dbForge AI Assistant becomes a trusted co-pilot. It integrates seamlessly into daily workflows, reducing errors, accelerating output, and elevating team-wide SQL fluency.

Read more about the dbForge AI Assistant launch on our blog: https://blog.devart.com/meet-dbforge-ai-assistant-your-invaluable-sidekick-that-reinvents-sql-coding.html

Available Across the dbForge Product Line

The dbForge AI Assistant is available in the latest version of dbForge products, including the multi-database solution dbForge Edge and flagship dbForge Studios:

dbForge Edge

dbForge Studio for SQL Server

dbForge Studio for MySQL

dbForge Studio for Oracle

dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL

Plus, a range of standalone dbForge tools for database development and management: https://www.devart.com/dbforge/ai-assistant/#get-started

Note that dbForge AI Assistant is not available as a separate product and requires activation within a supported dbForge tool.

Licensing and Availability

dbForge AI Assistant is available as a free 14-day trial within any supported dbForge product. After the trial, a separate license is required for continued use. Each dbForge product requires its own Assistant license.

The AI Assistant is fully available in both paid and Express (free) editions of dbForge tools, under the same usage terms.

Explore the plans and pricing here: https://www.devart.com/dbforge/ai-assistant/ordering.html

Closing the Productivity Gap in Data Work

As data becomes more central to everyday decision-making, the pressure on developers and analysts to deliver fast, accurate SQL grows. dbForge AI Assistant meets this challenge head-on, helping teams move faster, avoid errors, and spend more time solving business problems rather than writing boilerplate code.

Download your preferred dbForge tool, activate the Assistant, and give it a go during a free 14-day trial.

About Devart

Devart is a multi-product company and a leading developer of database management software, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com