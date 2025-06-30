U.S. Hair Dryer Market Grows with Rising Focus on Personal Grooming

The U.S. hair dryer market size was estimated at USD 2.24 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is largely attributed to rising living standards and an increased emphasis on physical appearance. Evolving fashion trends in hair care and styling, combined with the influence of hair styling showcased in films and on fashion runways, are contributing significantly to the growing sales of hair dryers across all age groups in the U.S.

A key factor propelling market expansion is the growing number of professional salons in the country. This development, along with heightened awareness about personal grooming, is driving the demand for advanced hair dryers. Prominent salon chains are making substantial investments to expand their customer base and are increasingly adopting professional-grade hair styling tools, including hair dryers. Consequently, the increase in professional salons is expected to positively impact market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising consumer expenditure in salon services and styling equipment is anticipated to unlock new growth opportunities. With the growing influence of social media, beauty and grooming trends have witnessed considerable evolution, boosting demand for hair dryers. According to the Philips Global Beauty Index 2019, approximately 76% of women reported using a hair dryer daily, indicating a consistent pattern of high usage among female consumers.

Manufacturers are responding to consumer expectations by introducing advanced technologies that improve both safety and performance. The integration of smart features such as automatic shut-off, heat sensors, and Bluetooth connectivity is helping meet the rising demand for intelligent appliances. These high-tech hair dryers allow users to personalize temperature and airflow settings to suit their hair type and styling preferences. For example, in July 2020, Tineco expanded into the beauty segment with the launch of MODA ONE, a next-generation smart hair dryer.

In recent years, celebrities, influencers, athletes, and pop culture icons have significantly shaped consumer purchasing behavior. Consumers often emulate styles seen in movies, TV shows, online videos, and fashion magazines. The shifting fashion trends, coupled with the popularity of low-maintenance yet polished hairstyles, are contributing to increased demand for convenient hair styling tools like hair dryers.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Based on product, the corded hair dryer segment held the market share of 83.1% in 2023.

Based on application, the individual usage of the hair dryer segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2023.

Based on distribution channel, online sales segment accounted for the market share of over 70% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 2.24 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.31 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.4%

Key Hair Dryer Company Insights

The U.S. hair dryer market includes both dominant global brands and smaller regional companies. While larger companies maintain a strong international presence, local manufacturers often offer competitively priced, niche products that appeal to regional customers. These smaller players pose significant competition due to their deeper understanding of local preferences.

Leading Companies in the Market:

Panasonic Holdings Corporation: Offers a broad range of consumer electronics, including hair dryers under its home appliances division. The company has a global footprint with significant revenue from Europe and North America.

Dyson Limited: Known for its innovation in household appliances, Dyson manufactures premium hair dryers and has expanded manufacturing capabilities in countries including the U.S., U.K., and Singapore.

Emerging Market Participants:

Ghd Hair (Jemella Ltd): A top-tier haircare brand offering advanced hair styling products including hair dryers and straighteners. The brand enjoys strong celebrity endorsements and a global salon distribution network.

Braun GmbH (A brand of Procter & Gamble): Recognized for its grooming products, Braun offers technologically advanced hair dryers and continues to innovate with products like its ion technology-based Satin Hair Brush.

Other Key Players:

Conair LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Tescom Co., Ltd. (Tescom Denki Co., Ltd)

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Revlon Inc.

Harry Josh Pro Tools

Conclusion

The U.S. hair dryer market is poised for steady growth over the coming years, driven by a blend of consumer lifestyle shifts, increased spending on personal grooming, and technological innovation. As fashion trends evolve and demand for smart, user-friendly appliances increases, both established and emerging brands have significant opportunities to strengthen their market position. The surge in salon services, combined with the influence of digital media and celebrity culture, will continue to fuel the demand for innovative and efficient hair styling tools across the country.